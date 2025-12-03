Share
News
New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, left, leveled some serious accusations against her fellow Republican, House Speaker Mike Johnson.
New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, left, leveled some serious accusations against her fellow Republican, House Speaker Mike Johnson. (Bryan Bedder / Getty Images; Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images)

GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik Says She Caught Mike Johnson Telling 'Lies' and Secretly 'Siding with Jamie Raskin'

 By Bryan Chai  December 2, 2025 at 6:03pm
Share

A GOP representative with some lofty goals appears to have a major issue with a GOP rep in a lofty position.

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik (who appears to have a virtual lock on the Republican ticket for the state’s governorship in 2026) called out the “deep state” for railroading her legislation in a recent X post — and some of that blame apparently falls on Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

To backtrack a bit, apart from the New York gubernatorial race, Stefanik’s other main focus has been to prevent another embarrassment like Operation Arctic Frost from ever afflicting the GOP again.

Arctic Frost was, effectively, a pressure campaign from former President Joe Biden’s Justice Department that sought to unearth all sorts of dirt on President Donald Trump and his GOP allies, primarily by spying on phones.

While Stefanik doesn’t appear to have been a direct victim of Arctic Frost, she clearly saw the issue with government officials effectively trying to weaponize “justice,” and she has been working to make sure it can’t happen again.

Part of those efforts involved introducing legislation that would “require Congressional disclosure when the FBI opens counterintelligence investigations into presidential and federal candidates seeking office.”

The only problem? Stefanik apparently isn’t getting much top-level GOP support on the matter — and she’s refusing to be quiet about it.

Here’s Stefanik on Monday:

“Republicans have the House, Senate, and the White House, yet the deep state is alive and well with the Speaker getting rolled by House Dems attempting to block my provision to require Congressional disclosure when the FBI opens counterintelligence investigations into presidential and federal candidates seeking office,”  Stefanik posted, with a clear allusion to Johnson.

Stefanik added this provision to the NDAA spending bill that U.S. lawmakers are currently reviewing.

Related:
Rep. Elise Stefanik Gets What She Wanted Out of Heated Battle with Mike Johnson After Trump Intervenes

She added: “My provision will strengthen this accountability and transparency to deter this illegal weaponization and it passed out of the House Intelligence Committee in this Congress and previous ones.

“Yet House Republicans continue to get rolled by the deep state due to opposition by Jamie Raskin. If Republicans can’t deliver accountability and legislative fixes to arguably the biggest illegal corruption and government weaponization issue of all time, then what are we even doing[?]

“This language is even more essential in light of the continued weaponization of the federal government evidenced by the sweeping Arctic Frost wiretapping scandal and the recent illegal leaks of Steve Witkoff’s conversations with foreign counterparts.”

Here’s Stefanik on Tuesday: “I just walked out of a briefing on this issue this morning CONFIRMING everything I posted yesterday.

“That yes, in fact, the Speaker is blocking my provision to root out the illegal weaponization that led to Crossfire Hurricane, Arctic Frost, and more. He is siding with Jamie Raskin against Trump Republicans to block this provision to protect the deep state.

“This is an easy one. This bill is DOA unless this provision gets added in as it was passed out of committee.”

Johnson, perhaps unsurprisingly, responded to Stefanik’s damning claim that he was working hand-in-hand with the “deep state.”

Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman shared Johnson’s retort on social media.

“All of that is false,” Johnson said, according to Sherman. “I don’t exactly know why Elise won’t just call me. I texted her yesterday. She’s upset one of her provisions is not being made, I think, into the NDAA.

“As soon as I heard this yesterday, I was campaigning in Tennessee, and I wrote her and said, What are you talking about? This hasn’t even made it to my level.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Prince William Plans to 'Slash and Burn' Royal Establishment, Harry and Meghan: Report
Ex-CNN Anchor Who Quit News Industry Under Cloud of Controversy Is Now Dead
Family Demands Answers After Texas A&M Student Mysteriously Dies After Football Tailgate
Mike Lindell Files to Challenge Tim Walz for Governor of Minnesota
Patriots Star Calls Attention to Persecuted Christians with Special Cleats: 'Will You Stand with Them?'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation