GOP Rep to Force Vote on Expelling Ilhan Omar from Congress

Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican from Florida, is reportedly considering a move that would force a vote to expel Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, from her seat in the House of Representatives.

Fine told Axios on Wednesday that the potential action would be spurred by Omar purportedly marrying her brother, as well as her “general embrace of Muslim terror.”

“I don’t think she should be a citizen, let alone a member of Congress,” he told the outlet.

The threat was prompted by a fundraising email from the Omar campaign arguing that Fine himself should be expelled from Congress for saying that Muslims should be “destroyed.”

“I won’t send out fundraising emails calling for her expulsion,” Fine said to Axios.

“If I’m going to do that, you will see me bring the piece of paper. And I am actively considering that,” he said.

Axios noted that expelling a member from the House takes two-thirds of the chamber voting in favor of the move.

Republicans only narrowly control the House, so at least 85 Democrats would have to join the effort from Fine.

Omar, beyond being one of the most vocally progressive members of Congress, has also come under scrutiny in recent weeks amid fraud revelations from the Somali community in her Minnesota district.

Even as the MEALS Act, passed during the COVID lockdowns, was linked to $250 million in fraud through the Minnesota “Feeding Our Future” program, Omar defended her role in supporting the bill.

“Do you regret pushing for that bill, the MEALS Act? Do you think it led to the fraud?” Nicholas Ballasy of Fox News asked Omar earlier this month, per a report from Fox News.

“Absolutely not, it did help feed kids,” Omar replied.

President Donald Trump has also been highly critical of Omar.

He called the lawmaker “garbage” earlier this month and invoked broader concerns with large-scale migration from Third World nations like Somalia, per a report from NBC News.

“I don’t want them in our country. I’ll be honest with you, okay. Somebody will say, ‘Oh, that’s not politically correct.’ I don’t care,” Trump said.

“I don’t want them in our country. Their country is no good for a reason,” he continued.

“Her friends are garbage,” Trump said in reference to Omar. “These aren’t people that work. These aren’t people that say, ‘Let’s go, come on, let’s make this place great.’ These are people that do nothing but complain.”

