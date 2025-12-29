Share
News
Rep. Ilhan Omar poses for a portrait inside her office on Capitol Hill on Dec. 10, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Rep. Ilhan Omar poses for a portrait inside her office on Capitol Hill on Dec. 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Demetrius Freeman - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

GOP Rep to Force Vote on Expelling Ilhan Omar from Congress

 By Michael Austin  December 29, 2025 at 3:00am
Share

Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican from Florida, is reportedly considering a move that would force a vote to expel Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, from her seat in the House of Representatives.

Fine told Axios on Wednesday that the potential action would be spurred by Omar purportedly marrying her brother, as well as her “general embrace of Muslim terror.”

“I don’t think she should be a citizen, let alone a member of Congress,” he told the outlet.

The threat was prompted by a fundraising email from the Omar campaign arguing that Fine himself should be expelled from Congress for saying that Muslims should be “destroyed.”

“I won’t send out fundraising emails calling for her expulsion,” Fine said to Axios.

“If I’m going to do that, you will see me bring the piece of paper. And I am actively considering that,” he said.

Axios noted that expelling a member from the House takes two-thirds of the chamber voting in favor of the move.

Republicans only narrowly control the House, so at least 85 Democrats would have to join the effort from Fine.

Omar, beyond being one of the most vocally progressive members of Congress, has also come under scrutiny in recent weeks amid fraud revelations from the Somali community in her Minnesota district.

Even as the MEALS Act, passed during the COVID lockdowns, was linked to $250 million in fraud through the Minnesota “Feeding Our Future” program, Omar defended her role in supporting the bill.

“Do you regret pushing for that bill, the MEALS Act? Do you think it led to the fraud?” Nicholas Ballasy of Fox News asked Omar earlier this month, per a report from Fox News.

“Absolutely not, it did help feed kids,” Omar replied.

Related:
The Obama, Biden War on Coal Created an Energy Crisis: Trump's Policies Are Already Fixing it

President Donald Trump has also been highly critical of Omar.

He called the lawmaker “garbage” earlier this month and invoked broader concerns with large-scale migration from Third World nations like Somalia, per a report from NBC News.

“I don’t want them in our country. I’ll be honest with you, okay. Somebody will say, ‘Oh, that’s not politically correct.’ I don’t care,” Trump said.

“I don’t want them in our country. Their country is no good for a reason,” he continued.

“Her friends are garbage,” Trump said in reference to Omar. “These aren’t people that work. These aren’t people that say, ‘Let’s go, come on, let’s make this place great.’ These are people that do nothing but complain.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Longtime Minnesota Pastor Dies After Helping Driver Stuck Outside His Church
75-Year-Old Woman Criminally Charged in Scotland for Holding Sign Near Abortion-Performing Hospital
Hundreds of Thousands Sign Petition Against Macron Swapping Notre Dame Stained Glass with Modern Replacements
New York Parents Say Kids Freeze During Rides to School Because of Electric Buses
Trump Admin Rolls Out Big Beautiful Bill's Health Savings Accounts That Lower Taxable Income, Earn Interest
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation