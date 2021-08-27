GOP Rep Formally Requests Cabinet Invoke 25th Amendment to Remove Biden from Office

Republican North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn has formally requested that the Cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Joe Biden from office.

In a letter addressed to Vice President Kamala Harris on what he called a “subject of great importance and great sensitivity,” Cawthorn argued that “President Biden is no longer capable of discharging the duties of his office.”

The Republican cited rumored mental health challenges as a reason for Biden’s failures, including in Afghanistan and at the southern border.

“The crises that I mentioned above [require] a President that is operating at the peak of his cognitive powers. It seems obvious now that this is no longer the case,” Cawthorn wrote.

The congressman seemed to understand that the request was a long shot but said it was of the utmost importance.

“I recognize the enormity of this request, yet that enormity is dwarfed by the scale of the consequences that face our country should this constitutional remedy be discarded on the grounds of political expediency.

“For the protection of our citizens, the preservation of our good name abroad, and the furtherance of this great experiment in liberty and democracy, I bid you find your courage and do nothing more and nothing less than your duty.”

Biden’s physical inability to lead is not a political talking point – it’s a demonstrable fact. Joe Biden is not mentally fit to serve as President of the United States. I truly believe that he is unable to discharge the duties of the office he holds. pic.twitter.com/exu9QM5NRH — Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) August 27, 2021

Several Republican lawmakers have called on Biden to resign over the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, especially following the suicide bombing that resulted in the deaths of at least 12 American soldiers on Thursday.

“We must reject the falsehood peddled by a feckless president that this was the only option for withdrawal,” Sen. Josh Hawley said in a statement. “This is the product of Joe Biden’s catastrophic failure of leadership. It is now painfully clear he has neither the will nor the capacity to lead. He must resign.”

My further statement on Joe Biden’s abject failure in Afghanistan that is costing American lives by the hour pic.twitter.com/KaHVMYbKTe — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 26, 2021

.@POTUS has failed in his duty as commander in chief to protect our servicemembers. He should resign. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 27, 2021

“Should Biden step down or be removed for his handling of Afghanistan? Yes. But that would leave us with Kamala Harris which would be ten times worse,” former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley pointed out.

Should Biden step down or be removed for his handling of Afghanistan? Yes. But that would leave us with Kamala Harris which would be ten times worse. God help us. #ItDidntHaveToBeThisWay #GodBlessOurTroops #AfghanistanDisaster — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 26, 2021

The chances of Biden being removed via the 25th Amendment or stepping down are nearly zero, so any worries about Harris actually becoming president are moot.

However, Republicans in Congress should work toward impeaching the president over his foreign policy disaster.

Biden needs to be held accountable — but the establishment will continue to protect him.

