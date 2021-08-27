Path 27
Rep. Madison Cawthorn addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 26, 2021, in Orlando. President Joe Biden pauses while he speaks about the situation in Afghanistan in the East Room of the White House on Thursday in Washington, D.C. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images; Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

GOP Rep Formally Requests Cabinet Invoke 25th Amendment to Remove Biden from Office

 By Cameron Arcand  August 27, 2021 at 12:15pm
Republican North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn has formally requested that the Cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Joe Biden from office.

In a letter addressed to Vice President Kamala Harris on what he called a “subject of great importance and great sensitivity,” Cawthorn argued that “President Biden is no longer capable of discharging the duties of his office.”

The Republican cited rumored mental health challenges as a reason for Biden’s failures, including in Afghanistan and at the southern border.

“The crises that I mentioned above [require] a President that is operating at the peak of his cognitive powers. It seems obvious now that this is no longer the case,” Cawthorn wrote.

The congressman seemed to understand that the request was a long shot but said it was of the utmost importance.

“I recognize the enormity of this request, yet that enormity is dwarfed by the scale of the consequences that face our country should this constitutional remedy be discarded on the grounds of political expediency.

“For the protection of our citizens, the preservation of our good name abroad, and the furtherance of this great experiment in liberty and democracy, I bid you find your courage and do nothing more and nothing less than your duty.”

Several Republican lawmakers have called on Biden to resign over the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, especially following the suicide bombing that resulted in the deaths of at least 12 American soldiers on Thursday.

“We must reject the falsehood peddled by a feckless president that this was the only option for withdrawal,” Sen. Josh Hawley said in a statement. “This is the product of Joe Biden’s catastrophic failure of leadership. It is now painfully clear he has neither the will nor the capacity to lead. He must resign.”

“Should Biden step down or be removed for his handling of Afghanistan? Yes. But that would leave us with Kamala Harris which would be ten times worse,” former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley pointed out.

The chances of Biden being removed via the 25th Amendment or stepping down are nearly zero, so any worries about Harris actually becoming president are moot.

However, Republicans in Congress should work toward impeaching the president over his foreign policy disaster.

Biden needs to be held accountable — but the establishment will continue to protect him.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
