GOP Rep Identifies in $1.7T Omnibus How FBI Gets Rewarded for Infringing on Americans' Rights

GOP Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina identified in the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill making its way through Congress this week how the FBI is being rewarded with even more money and a new headquarters building despite the bureau’s infringements on Americans’ rights.

Bishop tweeted Tuesday, “$11.33 billion for the FBI. $1.75 billion for the [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives]. & $2.63 billion for US Attorneys, with an emphasis on J6 prosecutions and domestic terrorism cases. All with significant increases from the previous year.”

The congressman noted in an interview on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Wednesday that the $11 billion for the FBI comes “before we’ve had a chance … to see what they’re doing in terms of censoring speech and harassing Americans.”

The $11 billion-plus provision is half a billion dollars more than the Biden administration requested, Bishop said.

The omnibus also includes $400 million for a new FBI headquarters in the suburban Washington, D.C., metro area, he further highlighted.

“It’s a betrayal of the American people,” Bishop said.

The FBI has been in the headlines a lot recently with the confirmation through the “Twitter Files” of the role it played in suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story just weeks before the 2020 election.

The result was Americans not being able to exercise their First Amendment rights on the social media platform arguably the most dedicated to political speech.

The “Twitter Files” revealed that former FBI general counsel Jim Baker played a significant role in the whole affair.

His time at the FBI was eventful prior to coming to Twitter in 2020, including being very much involved in the Russia hoax, which was the bureau’s investigation into whether then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign was colluding with the Kremlin to win the 2016 race.

Baker came over to Twitter in time to get wrapped up in helping suppress the laptop story just prior to the 2020 presidential election.

FBI agents were also meeting weekly with Twitter and Facebook employees in the months before the election and told the social media platforms to be ready for a disinformation story involving Hunter Biden to be released in October.

New York Post journalist Miranda Devine, who broke the laptop story, said in a Fox News interview this month that the FBI had been monitoring then-Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani’s emails and text messages.

He had given a copy of the computer’s hard drive to the Post. The FBI knew exactly when the laptop story would be published, Devine said, because it could see her text messages with Giuliani.

The FBI has also received a lot of criticism for its many pre-dawn raids on the homes of Americans who allegedly were on the U.S. Capitol grounds protesting the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021. The vast majority of the protesters were non-violent.

Bishop highlighted in his tweet that $2.6 billion is included in the omnibus for continued Jan. 6 prosecutions and domestic terrorism cases.

The treatment of Jan. 6 defendants, with some experiencing over a year and a half of pre-trial confinement (in prolonged solitary confinement in some cases), has also been identified as a violation of the Constitution’s guarantee to a speedy trial and prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

