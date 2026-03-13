GOP Rep. Who Ignited Controversy by Declaring 'Muslims Don't Belong in American Society' Says 'Told You So' After Day of Violence

“I told you so” is always a tricky phrase.

Most people enjoy being correct — but generally not at some great cost or sacrifice.

So should you say it?

For one Republican lawmaker, it was an easy choice after a pair of alleged terror attacks struck Virginia and Michigan this week following his prior warnings regarding “pluralism.”

Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles took to X on Friday, decrying the school shooting in Virginia and synagogue attack in Michigan that had occurred just a day prior.

Two Muslim terrorist attacks yesterday! Michigan and Virginia. Name? Mohammed. I TOLD YOU SO!!! REPEAL HART CELLAR – SAVE AMERICA 🇺🇸 — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 13, 2026

“Two Muslim terrorist attacks yesterday!” Ogles posted. “Michigan and Virginia. Name? Mohammed.”

“I TOLD YOU SO!!!”

(Both alleged perpetrators of the aforementioned attacks reportedly had Islamic ties.)

Ogles then called for the repeal of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, otherwise known as the Hart-Celler Act.

That bill, signed by former President Lyndon Johnson, overhauled America’s immigration policy by removing a national origins quota system. Critics often claimed that the prior system favored northern Europeans.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Ogles’ post drew swift indignation from those eager to label the Tennessee lawmaker as some sort of a “racist.” Ogles, in response, didn’t return any ad hominem attacks, but rattled off some statistics.

2 weeks 4 attacks!

– Bomb NY

– Shooting TX

– Vehicle MI

– Shooting VA

All by muslims.

See a pattern?

I DO!!!

– Repeal Hart Cellar

– Denaturalize and Deport Islamists

– SAVE AMERICA 🇺🇸 — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 13, 2026

Ogles is no stranger to kicking the proverbial hornet’s nest. In fact, his “I told you so” remark appears to be a direct reference to a post he made just a few days earlier.

Muslims don’t belong in American society. Pluralism is a lie. — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 9, 2026

“Muslims don’t belong in American society,” Ogles posted on Monday. “Pluralism is a lie.”

Those remarks sparked a firestorm of controversy — not unlike his Friday post.

Ogles isn’t the only Republican lawmaker sounding the alarm on this matter, however.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville took to X on Thursday, shortly after the aforementioned attacks, and posted a simple message:

The enemy is inside the gates. https://t.co/YSNHIpDnds — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) March 12, 2026

“The enemy is inside the gates,” Tuberville wrote.

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