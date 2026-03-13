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Rep. Andy Ogles speaks during a get out the vote event held in support of Republican congressional candidate Matt Van Epps on Dec. 1, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee.
Rep. Andy Ogles speaks during a get out the vote event held in support of Republican congressional candidate Matt Van Epps on Dec. 1, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee. (Brett Carlsen / Getty Images)

GOP Rep. Who Ignited Controversy by Declaring 'Muslims Don't Belong in American Society' Says 'Told You So' After Day of Violence

 By Bryan Chai  March 13, 2026 at 2:41pm
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“I told you so” is always a tricky phrase.

Most people enjoy being correct — but generally not at some great cost or sacrifice.

So should you say it?

For one Republican lawmaker, it was an easy choice after a pair of alleged terror attacks struck Virginia and Michigan this week following his prior warnings regarding “pluralism.”

Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles took to X on Friday, decrying the school shooting in Virginia and synagogue attack in Michigan that had occurred just a day prior.

“Two Muslim terrorist attacks yesterday!” Ogles posted. “Michigan and Virginia. Name? Mohammed.”

“I TOLD YOU SO!!!”

(Both alleged perpetrators of the aforementioned attacks reportedly had Islamic ties.)

Ogles then called for the repeal of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, otherwise known as the Hart-Celler Act.

That bill, signed by former President Lyndon Johnson, overhauled America’s immigration policy by removing a national origins quota system. Critics often claimed that the prior system favored northern Europeans.

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Perhaps unsurprisingly, Ogles’ post drew swift indignation from those eager to label the Tennessee lawmaker as some sort of a “racist.” Ogles, in response, didn’t return any ad hominem attacks, but rattled off some statistics.

Ogles is no stranger to kicking the proverbial hornet’s nest. In fact, his “I told you so” remark appears to be a direct reference to a post he made just a few days earlier.

“Muslims don’t belong in American society,” Ogles posted on Monday. “Pluralism is a lie.”

Those remarks sparked a firestorm of controversy — not unlike his Friday post.

Ogles isn’t the only Republican lawmaker sounding the alarm on this matter, however.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville took to X on Thursday, shortly after the aforementioned attacks, and posted a simple message:

“The enemy is inside the gates,” Tuberville wrote.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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