GOP Rep Introduces Bill to Stop Minn. Welfare Fraud From Spreading to Other States -- And Dems Will Hate Law's Name

As a general rule, painfully forced acronyms for legislative packages are one of the most obnoxious attention-getting feints in Washington, D.C.

It’s hard to pick the worst offender because there are simply so many, although the The Standardizing Testing and Accountability Before Large Elections Giving Electors Necessary Information for Unobstructed Selection — or STABLE GENIUS Act, a piece of Democratic legislation that took a shot at one of President Donald Trump’s trademark phrases by attempting to introduce standardized testing for presidential candidates — is a hard act (pun unintended) to beat.

However, sometimes a legislator manages to score a rare victory in the acronym department. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican from Iowa, certainly did last week when she introduced a bill which would stop the rampant taxpayer-funded fraud we’re seeing in the Somali community in Minnesota from metastasizing to the rest of America.

That bill is called the Welfare Abuse and Laundering Zillions Act — or WALZ Act. Because if “Tampon Tim” wasn’t memorable enough, we can now stick the governor of Minnesota and Kamala Harris’ running mate with the signature act that stops the kind of entitlement fraud that’s happened under his nose.

“What we’re seeing in Minnesota is a jaw‑dropping failure of leadership, nearly $9 billion lost to fraud under Governor Tim Walz’s watch,” Miller‑Meeks said in a media release.

“This is what happens when soft‑on‑crime Democrat policies run unchecked: zero accountability, zero oversight, and taxpayers left holding the bag. The WALZ Act is named for a reason, to ensure this level of negligence can never be repeated anywhere else in America. Our bill puts hard safeguards in place to protect taxpayer dollars, shut the door on scam artists, and bring real accountability back to government programs.”

The bill would require “robust verification standards and real‑time financial audits on programs that disburse federal and state funds,” trigger automatic investigations if there were unexpected increases in government claims from nonprofits, establish “clear reporting, documentation checks, and consequences for failures in oversight” like the disbursement of billions to transparently fraudulent “charities” like Feeding Our Future — the nonprofit that’s become the face of Minnesota’s welfare fraud scandal — and set “a national standard for transparency and anti‑fraud protections that states must meet to receive federal funding.”

“This legislation isn’t just a reaction to fraud, it’s a proactive solution to restore trust in government programs and protect working families from having their hard‑earned tax dollars stolen,” Miller-Meeks said.

Today I’m introducing the WALZ Act to crack down on fraud in government programs and ensure what happened in Minnesota never happens anywhere else in America. Taxpayer dollars should help families, not line the pockets of scammers.https://t.co/3q4xzbNhyW — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (@RepMMM) December 23, 2025

Whether or not the act manages to get through Congress in its current form — and with that beautiful name — is something that remains to be seen. Congress is currently in recess, after all, and when it returns, there are more pressing matters of governance, including finding a way to solve the health care mess that endless Obamacare subsidies hath wrought.

That said, the WALZ Act likely won’t just go away, if just because the fraud in Minnesota isn’t going away.

Since Rep. Miller-Meeks announced the WALZ Act, independent journalist Nick Shirley dropped a bombshell report in which he found that Somali-run daycare and tutoring centers in Minnesota — including one memorably named the “Quality Learing [sic] Center” — didn’t seem to be doing much daycare or tutoring, despite the massive amounts of money they were receiving.

🚨 This is a prime example of the BILLIONS of dollars in fraud happening right now in Minnesota, this is one of the hundreds of “daycares” receiving millions of dollars from the government, this daycare (that can’t even spell learning right) received $1,900,000 in tax exempt… pic.twitter.com/TlZVqg9LBi — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 23, 2025

Still can’t get over Quality Learing Center. They care so little they couldn’t even get the name of the scam right. Imagine that. pic.twitter.com/4vm9d2VNqX — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 27, 2025

And for those laboring under the misapprehension that this was just a Minnesota problem, since America’s largest Somali population is centered there, reports began to emerge that the fraud was in other states, too:

Attorney Mehek Cooke says massive fraud is taking place in Ohio She says fraudulent Somalian healthcare companies are being created charging as much as $250,000 per family per year FOR DOING NOTHING, it’s all fraudulent It’s all being billed to Medicaid and taxpayers are paying… pic.twitter.com/N4PPhqx731 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 29, 2025

Whether or not that’s accurate remains to be seen, but the fact is that dozens have been charged in the web of fraud in Minnesota, with more charges and convictions to come. What’s more, according to Alpha News Minnesota, assistant U.S. attorney Joe Thompson said that, of the $18 billion in Medicaid programs spent by Minnesota since 2018, “half or more” may have been disbursed fraudulently.

Why? Because politicians like Walz gave these nonprofits a rubber stamp, both because he wanted Somali votes and he didn’t want to appear insufficiently woke by investigating obviously suspicious activity within a racial affinity group. And, because this is the kind of mentality shared by Democrats across the fruited plain, it could just as easily happen somewhere else, too.

Walz’s state started it, sure, but let’s hope the WALZ Act can end it — and forever link the name of the self-described “knucklehead” who helped facilitate this billion-dollar disaster with swindling and thievery.

