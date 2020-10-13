House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is at it again with her partisan, anti-Trump antics — but this time, Republican Rep. Doug Collins is giving her a taste of her own medicine.

On Friday, the California Democrat announced a bill that would create the “Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of the Office,” a body of 17 members established by Congress who would be given the power — along with the sitting vice president — to determine whether the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

Under the 25th Amendment, the vice president can become the acting president if both the vice president and either a majority of the Cabinet or “such other body as Congress may by law provide” determines the commander in chief “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

The commission created under the bill would work with the vice president to determine if the president has become physically or mentally incapacitated and is thus “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

Pelosi’s botched attempt to remove President Donald Trump from office via impeachment apparently wasn’t enough to get her to finally focus on her job as speaker of the House.

Expectedly, the president gave her a piece of his mind when he got word of her latest move.

“Crazy Nancy is the one who should be under observation,” Trump tweeted. “They don’t call her Crazy for nothing!”

Crazy Nancy is the one who should be under observation. They don’t call her Crazy for nothing! https://t.co/7vE0Jvq0dM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

But Collins has decided to turn the tables on Pelosi, putting her on the examination table regarding her own “capacity” for her position.

“It’s clear that Nancy Pelosi does not have the mental fitness to serve as Speaker of the House of Representatives,” the Georgia Republican said in a tweet Sunday. “I’m introducing a resolution to push for her removal.”

It’s clear that Nancy Pelosi does not have the mental fitness to serve as Speaker of the House of Representatives. I’m introducing a resolution to push for her removal. — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) October 12, 2020

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s unwillingness to abide by the Constitution, combined with her recent actions, call into question her own mental fitness, which is why it’s critical that the House of Representatives demand her removal from the line of succession,” Collins said in a statement to Fox News.

The outlet acquired a copy of the resolution’s draft, which says Pelosi “is unable to adequately serve as Speaker of the House of Representatives and should therefore be removed from her position.”

His argument cites Pelosi’s ongoing behavior as speaker over the course of Trump’s presidency, saying she “has spent the majority of the House of Representative’s time pursuing baseless and fruitless investigations,” including last year’s impeachment inquiry.

Nancy Pelosi has trampled over historical precedent and the Constitution time and time again in an effort to remove @realDonaldTrump from office. It’s past time we remove her as Speaker.https://t.co/I5KQtUnioi — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) October 13, 2020

The resolution explicitly calls out the partisan nature of the impeachment investigation she led: “On October 31, 2019, Speaker Nancy Pelosi oversaw the first party-line vote to begin an impeachment inquiry into a president in the history of our country.”

Also cited is the speaker’s lack of decorum after Trump’s State of the Union address in February, when she ripped apart her printed copy of the speech “before the American people” after his final remarks.

Another viral moment presented as evidence of her mental decline is Pelosi’s hypocritical and ungrateful visit to a “shuttered” hair salon where she “received a blow-out without wearing a mask in violation of San Francisco’s laws concerning the coronavirus” and, when called out by the media, attempted to “cast blame on the salon’s owner for ‘setting her up.'”

And who could forget Pelosi’s awkward interview with ABC News last month where, according to Collins’ resolution, she “appeared confused and exhibited bizarre behavior” by “blurting out randomly ‘Good Morning, Sunday morning.'”

Speaking to her odd behavior, the resolution states, “Over her tenure of her speakership, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has started to demonstrate a decline in mental fitness, calling into question her ability to adequately serve the House of Representatives and the American people.”

Satire or not, Collins’ resolution has more evidence backing it than anything Pelosi has ever tried to pull over Trump, and it’s all in plain sight before the American people.

