GOP Rep Lashes Out at Biden's Secret Weapon That's Protecting Hunter

Is President Joe Biden using the government to shield his son, Hunter, from facing criminal charges?

A letter from the ranking Republican on the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform suggests as much. In the July 6 letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Rep. James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, accused the Biden administration of potentially withholding documents showing Hunter Biden’s suspicious financial activity.

In order to prevent any investigation into his son’s dealings, Biden has a secret weapon at his disposal — the bureaucratic procedures currently operating in regard to Suspicious Activity Reports, known as SARs. Essentially, according to a letter sent back to Comer from the Treasury Department, any such information regarding Hunter’s potentially illicit deals will be withheld unless the Biden-appointed Yellen says otherwise.

In fact, according to the Treasury Department, Comer doesn’t even have the right to be asking for such information. The full oversight committee could potentially request such information to be released, but it’s unlikely Democratic-controlled committee would even be willing to do so.

And even in the event such a request is made — or, if one is made in the future if Republicans regain control of Congress in the November midterms, Yellen might not be obligated to honor it.

At least that’s how Yellen’s Treasury Department sees its role under the Bank Secrecy Act, which requires the Treasury Department to track illicit financial activities — such as the ones Hunter Biden has been accused of committing.

“Under the current regulation, the Secretary may make BSA information available to ‘Congress, or any committee or subcommittee thereof, upon a written request stating the particular information desired, the criminal, tax or regulatory purpose for which the information is sought, and the official need for the information,'” the Treasury wrote, according to Reuters.

“These decisions are entrusted to the Secretary’s discretion.”

In other words, it doesn’t look like a close look at Hunter Biden’s potentially illicit financial transactions is going to happen any time soon.

It all amounts to a secret weapon for the Biden administration: Records that could prove criminal behavior, or even suspected criminal behavior, can stay hidden at the discretion of the Biden administration.

Obviously, members of the Democratic Party and the Biden administration cannot be trusted to be impartial. If the already-floundering Biden administration were to be hit with a massive financial scandal, it would be devastating for the American left.

It is certainly the case that Hunter Biden has been involved in various major scandals. According to the New York Post’s bombshell 2020 story, emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop revealed how he had introduced then-Vice President Joe Biden to Ukrainian businessmen.

In more recent months, additional videos from Hunter’s laptop reveal the president’s son embarking on various illicit escapades. The videos show him partying with apparent prostitutes and smoking drugs.

According to an excerpt from New York Post columnist journalist Miranda Devine’s book, “Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide” published by the Post in June 2021, the now-president may have inadvertently paid up to $25,000 to a Russian prostitute hired by Hunter.

Despite all of these scandals, it appears the Biden administration has complete control over whether a full investigation into Hunter Biden’s many suspicious activities is conducted.

In response to the Treasury Department’s response to his initial letter, Comer decried this obvious injustice with a statement issued on Saturday.

According to Comer, the Biden family has “racked up at least 150” suspicious activity reports with shady deals involving foreign entities.

“We need more information about these transactions and if Joe Biden has benefited financially from his family’s dealings with foreign adversaries. It is a matter of national security to know if President Biden is compromised,” Comer wrote. “The American people deserve answers, and Republicans will use the power of the gavel next Congress to get them.”

Until Republicans gain back some ground on Capitol Hill it appears that Biden and his cronies will have every opportunity to cover up all the crimes Hunter Biden has potentially committed over the years.

But come the next Congress, if the GOP wins either House of Congress in the November midterms, things are going to be different.

Even if the Biden administration stonewalls, a Republican majority, with the power to call hearings and subpoena witnesses, will be in a position to fight back. And then it’s going to get interesting.

