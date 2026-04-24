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GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, pictured speaking to reporters in February, said the Justice Department should either prosecute everyone who profits off of what they know or they should not prosecute anyone.
GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, pictured speaking to reporters in February, said the Justice Department should either prosecute everyone who profits off of what they know or they should not prosecute anyone. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

GOP Rep. Luna Calls for Clemency for Soldier Charged in Maduro Raid Betting, Notes Congress Plays the Same Game

 By Jack Davis  April 24, 2026 at 12:13pm
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Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida says the soldier charged with using inside information about the raid that captured former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro to bet on its outcome should be pardoned.

Special forces soldier Gannon Ken Van Dyke “bet a total of approximately $33,034” on the Maduro operation on Polymarket, netting more than $409,000 from 13 bets that began days before the operation took place, according to a Department of Justice news release.

The release said Van Dyke “participated in the planning and execution of the U.S. military operation to capture Nicolás Maduro.”

He was charged with unlawful use of confidential government information for personal gain, theft of nonpublic government information, commodities fraud, wire fraud, and making an unlawful monetary transaction.

Luna said that given the breadth of insider trading in Congress — an allegation leveled for many years at former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — the Justice Department should either prosecute everyone who profits off of what they know, or they should not prosecute anyone.

“Maybe not a popular take but I am calling for this guy to be pardoned,” Luna posted on X.

“Unless the DOJ plans on going after all the crooks in congress currently insider trading, this is simply skewed justice,” she wrote.

“There is no ‘justice’ when guys like this get the book thrown at him yet members are illegally profiting every day,” she wrote.


“I don’t agree with what he did and he should be required to disgorge all the profits however, unless the DOJ plans on doing Congress next, this is not justice,” she wrote.

Luna’s comments hearken to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union, when he jabbed Pelosi over the wealth amassed by her husband, Paul Pelosi, through profitable stock dealings many have alleged were enabled by inside information gathered by Pelosi.

“Let’s also ensure that members of Congress cannot corruptly profit from using insider information,” Trump said then, according to Fox News.

Related:
Trump Responds After U.S. Soldier Allegedly Won $400,000 Gambling on Maduro Operation

“They stood up for that. I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it. Did Nancy Pelosi stand up — if she’s here? Doubt it,” Trump said after Democrats rose to applaud the comment.

In response to Van Dyke’s arrest, Trump noted the pervasive nature of gambling, according to NBC News.

“The whole world, unfortunately, has become somewhat of a casino,” Trump said.

“I’m not happy with any of that stuff,” he added.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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