GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Denied Entry into Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing.Astrid Riecken / Getty ImagesRep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing Sept. 19, 2019, in Washington. (Astrid Riecken / Getty Images)

By Bradley Evans
Published October 14, 2019 at 1:23pm
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida was told to leave a House impeachment inquiry hearing on Monday because he was not on the committee conducting the hearing.

Gaetz, who has been an outspoken defender of President Donald Trump during House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry, was attempting to sit in on a House Intelligence Committee hearing that featured testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser, Fiona Hill, Fox News reported.

The Florida Republican protested that he was denied entry despite sitting on the House Judiciary Committee, which traditionally handles impeachment inquiries, the Washington Examiner reported.

The House parliamentarian said Gaetz was not allowed to attend due to the fact that he is not on any of the Intelligence, Foreign Affairs or Oversight committees heading the impeachment inquiry.

“Judiciary Chairman @JerryNadler claimed to have begun the impeachment inquiry weeks ago,” Gaetz wrote on Twitter. “Now, his own Judiciary members aren’t even allowed to participate in it.”

“And yes – my constituents want me actively involved in stopping the #KangarooCourtCoup run by Shifty Schiff,” he added, referring to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff of California.

“It’s not like I’m on agriculture,” he said, according to Fox.

“What are the Democrats so afraid of?”

Hill, who stepped down from her White House role in July, was expected to testify that Trump’s personal lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, had avoided the National Security Council process in dealing with Ukraine, CBS News reported.

Gaetz continued to hammer House Democrats for their handling of the impeachment inquiry on Twitter, using the hashtag “#KangarooCourtCoup.”

“They are trying to overturn the result of a national election for President from behind closed doors,” Gaetz wrote.

Other House Republicans jumped to Gaetz’s defense.

“@RepAdamSchiff is conducting his secretive impeachment proceedings in the basement of the Capitol, and now he’s kicked @mattgaetz out of today’s deposition,” Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted. Jordan serves as the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, another of the three committees conducting the impeachment inquiry.

Alabama Rep. Bradley Byrne agreed, tweeting that Gaetz’s removal from the Hill hearing “shows how much of a sham this whole thing is!”

Bradley Evans
Associate Story Editor
Bradley Evans has been an editor with The Western Journal since 2019. A graduate of Grove City College, he has previously served on the editorial staff of The American Spectator.
