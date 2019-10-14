GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Denied Entry into Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida was told to leave a House impeachment inquiry hearing on Monday because he was not on the committee conducting the hearing.

Gaetz, who has been an outspoken defender of President Donald Trump during House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry, was attempting to sit in on a House Intelligence Committee hearing that featured testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser, Fiona Hill, Fox News reported.

The Florida Republican protested that he was denied entry despite sitting on the House Judiciary Committee, which traditionally handles impeachment inquiries, the Washington Examiner reported.

The House parliamentarian said Gaetz was not allowed to attend due to the fact that he is not on any of the Intelligence, Foreign Affairs or Oversight committees heading the impeachment inquiry.

“Judiciary Chairman @JerryNadler claimed to have begun the impeachment inquiry weeks ago,” Gaetz wrote on Twitter. “Now, his own Judiciary members aren’t even allowed to participate in it.”

TRENDING: Trey Gowdy Won't Be Joining Trump's Legal Team After All, At Least Not for Now

“And yes – my constituents want me actively involved in stopping the #KangarooCourtCoup run by Shifty Schiff,” he added, referring to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff of California.

Judiciary Chairman @JerryNadler claimed to have begun the impeachment inquiry weeks ago. Now, his own Judiciary members aren’t even allowed to participate in it. And yes – my constituents want me actively involved in stopping the #KangarooCourtCoup run by Shifty Schiff. https://t.co/vfWQfZmDi4 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 14, 2019

“It’s not like I’m on agriculture,” he said, according to Fox.

“What are the Democrats so afraid of?”

Hill, who stepped down from her White House role in July, was expected to testify that Trump’s personal lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, had avoided the National Security Council process in dealing with Ukraine, CBS News reported.

They are trying to overturn the result of a national election for President from behind closed doors. #KangarooCourtCoup https://t.co/xWoDWHaw0w — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 14, 2019

Gaetz continued to hammer House Democrats for their handling of the impeachment inquiry on Twitter, using the hashtag “#KangarooCourtCoup.”

Do you think Gaetz should have been allowed to sit in on the hearing? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (615 Votes) 1% (7 Votes)

RELATED: Schiff Has 2 Ex-National Security Council Aides Who Worked with Ukraine Whistleblower: Report

“They are trying to overturn the result of a national election for President from behind closed doors,” Gaetz wrote.

Other House Republicans jumped to Gaetz’s defense.

.@RepAdamSchiff is conducting his secretive impeachment proceedings in the basement of the Capitol, and now he’s kicked @mattgaetz out of today’s deposition. This testimony should be available to every member of Congress and every single American. What is Schiff hiding? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 14, 2019

“@RepAdamSchiff is conducting his secretive impeachment proceedings in the basement of the Capitol, and now he’s kicked @mattgaetz out of today’s deposition,” Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted. Jordan serves as the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, another of the three committees conducting the impeachment inquiry.

Now the Dems won’t let @mattgaetz – a Member of Congress on the Judiciary Committee – sit in on their impeachment depositions. Just shows how much of a sham this whole thing is! What are Schiff and company hiding behind closed doors?!?! — Bradley Byrne (@BradleyByrne) October 14, 2019

Alabama Rep. Bradley Byrne agreed, tweeting that Gaetz’s removal from the Hill hearing “shows how much of a sham this whole thing is!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.