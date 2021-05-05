Commentary
President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday.Commentary
Nicholas Kamm - AFP / Getty Images
President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday. (Nicholas Kamm - AFP / Getty Images)
GOP Rep Raises Alarm After Discovering Who Stands to Benefit from Biden Pushing Electric Bus Company

Cameron ArcandMay 5, 2021 at 3:39pm
As Republicans call for an investigation into the Biden administration’s connections to an electric bus company it has repeatedly promoted, a new report hints that the ties may run even deeper than they suspected.

The Washington Free Beacon discovered that, in addition to energy secretary Jennifer Granholm, several prominent Democratic donors and officials have connections to Proterra, the company the administration has boosted.

Granholm sat on Proterra’s board for four years and holds $5 million in the company’s stock, The Beacon reported.

Proterra merged with a company called ArcLight in January. Nicholas and Joby Pritzker — Democratic megadonors and relatives of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker — own roughly 12 million shares of ArcLight.

Brian Deese of the National Economic Council is also tied to Proterra through the investment firm BlackRock, where he holds more than $2.4 million in stock.

Kamala Harris Gets Ice-Cold Reception on Trip to Promote Biden's Massive Spending Plan

BlackRock invested in the Proterra and ArcLight merger.

Republican Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, who serves on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, is calling for an investigation into Granholm in particular.

“The American people deserve to understand the full extent of Secretary Granholm’s involvement with Proterra,” he told The Beacon.

“Her position of roughly $5 million in the electric car company Proterra is another unfortunate example of politicians using their position for personal gain. … Due to the president’s recent unveiling of a $2 trillion infrastructure package, this matter should be investigated thoroughly,” he added.

Should the Democratic ties to Proterra be investigated?

So what do these financial connections actually mean?

They mean that high-profile Democrats and members of the Biden administration may be propping up Proterra as part of their climate change agenda in order to line their own pockets. (And if that’s their plan, it’s working: ArcLight’s stock price has jumped 50 percent since January.)

President Joe Biden and Deese both took part in a virtual tour of the Proterra factory last month to promote government investment in electric buses.

Biden-Backed Violence Against Women Act Will Only Hurt Women in Its Current State

The State Department also hosted a climate summit in April which featured Granholm and Proterra CEO Jack Allen.

During the summit, Biden climate advisor Gina McCarthy said “funding for electric school buses is a priority in the American Jobs Plan” and asked Allen how the federal government can play a role in “spurring the demand for zero-emission electric vehicles, including school buses.”

“Good reminder that ‘the American Jobs Plan’ will be a massive vehicle for Biden to reward friends, allies, and donors with taxpayer dollars under the guise of ‘infrastructure,'” former Republican staffer Matt Whitlock tweeted about The Beacon’s report.

Whitlock is right. This entire situation smacks of powerful progressives pulling their political levers — and feeding the climate change frenzy — all the way to the bank.

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Conversation