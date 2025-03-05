Share
GOP Rep. Reaches Across Aisle to Rip Sign Out of Democrat's Hand as Trump Enters House Chamber

 By C. Douglas Golden  March 5, 2025 at 6:00am
A Democrat and Republican lawmaker went viral for a tense exchange as President Donald Trump entered to deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a New Mexico Democrat, stood with a sign reading “This Is NOT Normal” as Trump walked in.

C-SPAN posted a video of the incident on X, with the sign clearly visible behind Trump as he shook hands with those on the Republican side of the aisle.

Multiple accounts identified the Democrat as Stansbury, who has been serving New Mexico’s 1st District since 2021.

Stansbury, indeed, seemed to identify herself as the holder of the sign, as well.

Libs of TikTok meanwhile identified the Republican as Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas, who has served the state’s 5th District since 2019.

“Lol Rep. @lancegooden ripped a sign saying ‘this is not normal’ out of a Democrat’s hand as Trump walked by,” the account posted.

The moment gained viral traction on social media, with many mocking Stansbury’s sign.

“We don’t need a sign telling us they aren’t normal,” wrote Kylie Jane Kremer, an ardent Trump supporter and executive director of Women for America First. “WE KNOW DEMOCRATS ARE NOT NORMAL!”

Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk simply added a clown emoji as his commentary.

Stansbury’s sign wasn’t the only disruption from the Democrats during the early parts of Trump’s speech, either.

Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green — known for several quixotic impeachment attempts against President Trump during both terms — was thrown out of the chamber after screaming “you don’t have a mandate” at Trump from the audience.

C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
