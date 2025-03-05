GOP Rep. Reaches Across Aisle to Rip Sign Out of Democrat's Hand as Trump Enters House Chamber

A Democrat and Republican lawmaker went viral for a tense exchange as President Donald Trump entered to deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a New Mexico Democrat, stood with a sign reading “This Is NOT Normal” as Trump walked in.

C-SPAN posted a video of the incident on X, with the sign clearly visible behind Trump as he shook hands with those on the Republican side of the aisle.

A Democrats holds a sign reading “This is NOT Normal.” A Republican grabs and thrown the sign. pic.twitter.com/n37tjET1Zn — CSPAN (@cspan) March 5, 2025

Multiple accounts identified the Democrat as Stansbury, who has been serving New Mexico’s 1st District since 2021.

As Trump walked in, Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) held up a paper sign that says “This is Not Normal” https://t.co/0rKMrl1bBq — Rachel Schilke (@rachel_schilke) March 5, 2025

Stansbury was holding a white paper that says “this is not normal.” Someone just ripped it out of her hands. https://t.co/FFYIlVnky3 — bryan metzger (@metzgov) March 5, 2025

Stansbury, indeed, seemed to identify herself as the holder of the sign, as well.

This is not normal. pic.twitter.com/KBXUGcFS90 — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) March 5, 2025

This Joint Session of Congress is about to get started. We’re here to bear witness. pic.twitter.com/DliMpG9n75 — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) March 5, 2025

Libs of TikTok meanwhile identified the Republican as Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas, who has served the state’s 5th District since 2019.

“Lol Rep. @lancegooden ripped a sign saying ‘this is not normal’ out of a Democrat’s hand as Trump walked by,” the account posted.

Lol Rep. @lancegooden ripped a sign saying “ this is not normal” out of a Democrat’s hand as Trump walked by pic.twitter.com/0rgdYqtogb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2025

The moment gained viral traction on social media, with many mocking Stansbury’s sign.

“We don’t need a sign telling us they aren’t normal,” wrote Kylie Jane Kremer, an ardent Trump supporter and executive director of Women for America First. “WE KNOW DEMOCRATS ARE NOT NORMAL!”

Who told Democrats it was a good idea to hold signs that say, “this is not normal” We don’t need a sign telling us they aren’t normal. WE KNOW DEMOCRATS ARE NOT NORMAL! pic.twitter.com/Hw6RCicS51 — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) March 5, 2025

Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk simply added a clown emoji as his commentary.

Democrat Rep. Melanie Stansbury holds sign saying “this is not normal.” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/mApGNQGH2p — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 5, 2025

Stansbury’s sign wasn’t the only disruption from the Democrats during the early parts of Trump’s speech, either.

Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green — known for several quixotic impeachment attempts against President Trump during both terms — was thrown out of the chamber after screaming “you don’t have a mandate” at Trump from the audience.

