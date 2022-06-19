Biden’s IRS is buying up ammunition in bulk. On Saturday, Florida Representative Matt Gaetz told Breitbart that the government entity had spent $700,00 purchasing ammo “between March and June 1.”

This poses the obvious question — why?

Agents in the IRS Criminal Investigation department (CI) are armed with weapons and therefore need ammo. That being the case, they don’t need $700,000 worth of it.

In addition, a search of usaspending.gov showed numerous ammunition purchases made by the IRS over the past few years, ranging from purchases as low as $3,201 to those as high as $92,263.

The IRS has been doing this for some time, according to a 2019 report from Forbes.

At the time, the IRS had “4,487 guns and 5,062,006 rounds of ammunition in its weapons inventory,” including some “fully automatic… machine guns.”

And yet, the IRS rarely discharges those weapons.

According to Forbes, from 2009 to 2011, IRS agents “fired their guns accidentally more times than they did intentionally” and, in total, those agents accidentally discharged their weapons a total of 11 times during that period.

Additionally, the agency itself is only composed of a couple of thousand agents.

The IRS’s own website states that CI “is comprised of nearly 3,500 employees worldwide.”

There’s no way a few thousand agents need that much ammunition, especially considering that armed CI agents rarely discharge their weapons.

According to Gaetz, there is one frightening explanation for why Biden’s IRS would make such a move.

They want to buy up all the ammo so there’s none left for you.

“There is concern that this is part of a broader effort to have any entity in the federal government buy up ammo to reduce the amount of ammunition that is in supply, while at the same time, making it harder to produce ammo,” Gaetz said, according to Breitbart.

There’s more than one way to skin a cat.

Biden doesn’t have the votes to fully strip your Second Amendment rights with his comprehensive gun control proposals.

He doesn’t need them.

All the President needs to do is ensure there’s no ammunition left for you to buy.

At that point, he’s effectively destroyed your rights without one vote being cast.

