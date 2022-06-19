Share
Commentary

GOP Rep Reveals a Frightening Possibility as Biden's IRS Makes Unprecedented Purchases of Bulk Ammunition

 By Michael Austin  June 19, 2022 at 3:30pm
Share

Biden’s IRS is buying up ammunition in bulk. On Saturday, Florida Representative Matt Gaetz told Breitbart that the government entity had spent $700,00 purchasing ammo “between March and June 1.”

This poses the obvious question — why?

Agents in the IRS Criminal Investigation department (CI) are armed with weapons and therefore need ammo. That being the case, they don’t need $700,000 worth of it.

In addition, a search of usaspending.gov showed numerous ammunition purchases made by the IRS over the past few years, ranging from purchases as low as $3,201 to those as high as $92,263.

The IRS has been doing this for some time, according to a 2019 report from Forbes.

Trending:
GOP Senator Backing Gun Control Gets Nasty Surprise While Taking the Stage in Front of Angry Republicans

At the time, the IRS had “4,487 guns and 5,062,006 rounds of ammunition in its weapons inventory,” including some “fully automatic… machine guns.”

And yet, the IRS rarely discharges those weapons.

According to Forbes, from 2009 to 2011, IRS agents “fired their guns accidentally more times than they did intentionally” and, in total, those agents accidentally discharged their weapons a total of 11 times during that period.

Additionally, the agency itself is only composed of a couple of thousand agents.

Is Biden planning on stripping away your self-defense rights?

The IRS’s own website states that CI “is comprised of nearly 3,500 employees worldwide.”

There’s no way a few thousand agents need that much ammunition, especially considering that armed CI agents rarely discharge their weapons.

According to Gaetz, there is one frightening explanation for why Biden’s IRS would make such a move.

They want to buy up all the ammo so there’s none left for you.

“There is concern that this is part of a broader effort to have any entity in the federal government buy up ammo to reduce the amount of ammunition that is in supply, while at the same time, making it harder to produce ammo,” Gaetz said, according to Breitbart.

Related:
Buttigieg Threatens Airline with His Power After Cancelled Flight Left Him Driving

There’s more than one way to skin a cat.

Biden doesn’t have the votes to fully strip your Second Amendment rights with his comprehensive gun control proposals.

He doesn’t need them.

All the President needs to do is ensure there’s no ammunition left for you to buy.

At that point, he’s effectively destroyed your rights without one vote being cast.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




GOP Rep Reveals a Frightening Possibility as Biden's IRS Makes Unprecedented Purchases of Bulk Ammunition
FINA Restricts Transgender Swimmers; Lia Thomas Banned from Women's Events Under New Standard
You Know Biden's America Is a Backward Nightmare When Hillary Clinton Is the One Bringing Good News
Report: Amber Heard's Role Cut in Aquaman 2 Following Guilty Verdict
BREAKING: Lackland Air Force Base Under Lockdown, Active Shooter Reported
See more...

Conversation