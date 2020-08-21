Crowd sizes are beginning to grow as President Donald Trump continues a long-awaited return to the campaign trail.

As August rolled around and the Democratic Party prepared for its 2020 nominating convention, the Trump campaign and its surrogates pulled out all the stops, setting out on two large-scale bus tours across key swing states, according to CBS News.

Moreover, reports from Heavy.com indicate that, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic’s restrictive effects on large political gatherings, Trump managed to turn out hundreds of supporters at rallies this week in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and Old Forge, Pennsylvania (where a spillover crowd may have numbered in the thousands).

Stumping for the president’s re-election in the Phoenix area, Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs told The Western Journal on Thursday that the current administration’s delivery on major policy promises from the 2016 presidential election cycle have been crucial in keeping the base energized for November in spite of recent circumstances.

“We started in Flagstaff and everywhere we’ve been today, from Flagstaff to Payson to Fountain Hills, we’ve had big crowds come out,” Biggs said. “A lot of enthusiasm, a lot of energy.”

TRENDING: Melania Viciously Attacked by Leftists for Not Holding POTUS' Hand, But They Ignore the Real Story

“We were 110 degrees or whatever it was in Fountain Hills, [an] outside event, and we still drew a nice crowd. And so, I was really surprised by how strong and energetic those crowds were,” Biggs said.

The congressman went on to say that Trump’s accomplishments highlight a rapidly growing ideological divide within the United States — another political development that will help drive turnout among concerned and passionate voters.

“What’s going to really drive the election turnout is the dichotomy in policy perspectives that the left has versus the right,” Biggs said.

“Think of it this way. You’ve never had a more disparate choice: Donald Trump and everything that he’s done — and he’s kept his promises — and then an extremely left-leaning Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

Do you think President Trump will win re-election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (29 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

This is not the only time that the Trump administration has leaned on its tangible accomplishments during an election cycle in which a major ideological rift between the Democratic and Republican parties could be emphasized.

In September 2018, just two months before the hotly contested midterm elections, a list of 53 achievements appeared on the White House website.

Among the accomplishments listed were the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, a series of border security developments and the nomination of two Supreme Court justices in Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh (who had yet to be confirmed at the time).

In the months since, the Trump administration has also achieved a 50-year-low unemployment rate, inked the newly agreed upon United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and continued its judicial nominations to the point at which one in four U.S. circuit court judges is now Trump-appointed.

With many of the administration’s economic gains wiped out by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however, much uncertainty remains as to whether or not such accomplishments will translate into voter turnout.

RELATED: Ex-Acting AG: DOJ Policy Does Not Preclude Durham from Releasing FBI Corruption Findings Close to Election

Biggs, for his part, praised Trump for his handling of the pandemic, particularly with regard to the preservation of individual liberties amid widespread public health lockdowns and church closures.

“[Trump has] done a pretty good job of handling the issue,” Biggs said. “I’m much more discouraged and disappointed in governors and mayors, who actually were the ones who implemented policies to close the economy, close people’s rights to worship.”

“They didn’t address the most vulnerable populations immediately, even though we knew coming in that the elderly and those with comorbidities were really the populations you wanted to address first.”

“That issue is big across all party lines, and I know people are concerned. Some people think that we should have done something more or others think we should have done something less. Almost everybody thinks we should have done something differently,” the congressman added.

“I think you’re going to see a response on that.”

According to the RealClearPolitics polling aggregates, Trump trails Biden by 7.4 percentage points nationwide and roughly 4.2 points in the key battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Regardless of the election results, however, recent data from the Pew Research Center indicates strong partisanship will undoubtedly play a roll, with 85 percent of self-professed Biden supporters saying they are “certain” to cast their ballot for the Democratic nominee this November and 84 percent of Trump supporters saying the same with regard to their candidate.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.