Path 27
News

GOP Rep. Says He Wants to 'Prosecute' Fauci, 'Pawn of the Chinese Communist Party'

Erin Coates July 23, 2021 at 5:36pm
Path 27

Rep. Madison Cawthorn said he wants to “prosecute” National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci if Republicans take back control of the House in 2022.

In an interview on “Just the Truth” with Jenna Ellis, the North Carolina Republican accused Fauci of being a “pawn of the Chinese Communist Party” and expressed support for referring Fauci to the Department of Justice to be prosecuted for lying to Congress.

“I’ll tell you when we take the majority back in 2022, I’ll make sure consequences are doled out,” Cawthorn said.

“We want to prosecute this guy to the full ability of the law. And I’ll tell you, to lie to the American people just to get your name in the news, just to see your face on the cover of books, just to get fame and fortune — I’ll tell you, Dr. Anthony Fauci does not deserve either fame or fortune.

“He has absolutely destroyed multiple economies in … 50 states, he has shackled these economies, he has shut down family-owned businesses that have been around for generations and he is taking away some of the most critical years that young children have.”

Trending:
Mud-Spattered Journalist Reports from Flood-Ravaged Area, But Now She's Suspended After Bystander's Video Revealed Her Cunning Trick

Sen. Rand Paul has sparred with Fauci in the past and asked the DOJ this week to investigate Fauci’s behavior during a Senate hearing, Fox News reported.

The Kentucky Republican claimed Fauci has obscured his relationship with the Wuhan, China, lab where the COVID-19 virus is believed to have originated and lied to Congress.

Do you think Fauci should be prosecuted?

“Well, I think it’s important to know that Dr. Fauci has a self-interest in obscuring any relationship or responsibility for anything done in the Wuhan lab,” Paul said.

“Without question, the evidence we presented in committee yesterday shows that the NIH was funding research in Wuhan. We showed the exact numerical series of numbers that goes with the grant numbers. So yes, they were funding the Wuhan lab.”

Fauci denied the accusation and told Paul Tuesday that he didn’t know what Paul was talking about.

The latest sparring match led Paul to announce a criminal referral.

“I will be sending a letter to Department of Justice asking for a criminal referral because he has lied to Congress,” he told Sean Hannity on Tuesday.

Related:
DOJ Now Has Official Request to Begin Criminal Investigation of Dr. Fauci

“We have scientists that were lined up by the dozens to say that the research he was funding was gain-of-function.”

Fauci has worked with the federal government for decades but has recently been criticized by Republicans for allegedly politicizing his work, according to The Hill.

He said during a White House news briefing in January that working with the Biden administration has been “liberating” compared to working with the Trump administration.

“Obviously I don’t want to be going back over history, but it was very clear that there were things that were said — be it regarding things like hydroxychloroquine and other things like that — that really was uncomfortable because they were not based on scientific fact,” Fauci said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




loading
European Nation Bucks EU and Follows in America's Footsteps, Approves Constitutional Amendment Enshrining Right to Bear Arms
With US Troops Leaving Afghanistan but Airstrikes Continuing, Resurgent Taliban Warns Retaliation Is Coming
GOP Rep. Says He Wants to 'Prosecute' Fauci, 'Pawn of the Chinese Communist Party'
DeSantis Sends Biden Admin a Forceful Message: 'We're Not Doing That in Florida'
Women's Soccer Team Skips Representing United States at Olympic Opening Ceremony
See more...

Conversation