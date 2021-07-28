New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik referred to Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney as a “Pelosi pawn” on Tuesday night after she joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Jan. 6 committee and criticized Stefanik.

“And when it comes to Liz Cheney, she is a Pelosi Republican, a Pelosi pawn at this point,” Stefanik said during Sean Hannity’s Fox News program on Tuesday night.

“She does not represent the Republican conference, or Republican voters or the American people.”

Stefanik calls Cheney a “Pelosi pawn” pic.twitter.com/Zse7RTxw5C — Acyn (@Acyn) July 28, 2021

Stefanik also highlighted Pelosi’s neglect regarding security at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Pelosi bears responsibility because we know that as early as December, there was information and intelligence that there were potential security threats and that the Capitol was not going to be secure on January 6,” she said.

“Nancy Pelosi refused to act. We also know that on January 6, Nancy Pelosi was passed a note by the sergeant-at-arms, her political appointee, asking for her permission to bring in the National Guard. She hesitated,” Stefanik added.

Stefanik became the House’s third-ranking Republican in May, taking the place of Cheney.

During a CNN interview on Tuesday, Cheney attacked Stefanik after watching a clip of Stefanik claiming Pelosi bears responsibility for the incursion of the Capitol.

“If I were saying the things that you just played, I’d be deeply ashamed of myself,” Cheney said. “What happened is absolutely clear. We had, as we heard this morning, just intolerable cruelty. A mob that was assembled by President Trump, was provoked by him.”

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney says Rep. Elise Stefanik should be ashamed for blaming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the Jan. 6 insurrection. Cheney says the mob was “provoked” by Pres. Trump. “For anybody to be suggesting that somehow he wasn’t responsible, I just think it’s shameful.” pic.twitter.com/B04EqBMD3E — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) July 27, 2021

“He lit the flame for what happened,” Cheney added. “We’ve seen that not just in the speech on the Ellipse but throughout. What this committee needs to understand is exactly what the details were of the planning and the financing.

“But for anybody to be suggesting that somehow he wasn’t responsible, I think it’s shameful.”

Cheney announced during her opening remarks Tuesday at a Jan. 6 committee meeting that a “cancer” will remain in America unless “every person” involved in the incursion gives a full and open testimony — likely referring to former President Donald Trump.

“The American people deserve the full and open testimony of every person with knowledge of the planning and preparation for Jan. 6. … We must also know what happened every minute of that day in the White House — every phone call, every conversation, every meeting leading up to, during and after the attack. Honorable men and women have an obligation to step forward,” Cheney said, according to The Hill.

“If those responsible are not held accountable, and if Congress does not act responsibly, this will remain a cancer on our constitutional Republic, undermining the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democratic system,” she added.

Cheney also stated her expectation that those she believed to be involved would be subpoenaed to testify.

“We must issue and enforce subpoenas promptly. We must get to the objective truth,” Cheney said.

“We must overcome the many efforts we are already seeing to cover up and obscure the facts.”

