GOP Rep. Scott Perry 'Breathes Fire' at Reporter Who Tried to Downplay Biden Impeachment Evidence

The establishment media knows its role. Show no curiosity. Repeat talking points. Above all, protect the powerful.

At a press conference on Tuesday, an establishment reporter played her role to perfection when she challenged Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania to produce evidence of President Joe Biden’s wrongdoing and thereby “prove” that the House’s impeachment inquiry did not spring from a desire for “political revenge.”

On X, formerly Twitter, the conservative media outlet Citizen Free Press nicely summarized Perry’s dragon-like reply.

“Scott Perry breathes fire at a ‘reporter,'” the Citizen Free Press posted.

The full exchange perfectly illustrates the establishment media’s role in our phony democracy.

First, the establishment reporter posed a question that a White House representative could have written.

“What actual evidence do you have as opposed to allegations to show to the American public that would merit an actual impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden and prove that today isn’t just about some of you…” the reporter’s question began.

Perry, Chair of the House Freedom Caucus, knew the reporter’s intent and briefly interrupted.

“Oh, I don’t know,” Perry began in a sarcastic tone.

The reporter kept talking, though Perry’s interruption rendered part of her question inaudible — inaudible but no less predictable.

“…McCarthy for the sake of exacting political revenge for the impeachment of Donald Trump?” the reporter asked.

Perry then gave a masterful, fire-breathing answer filled with references to actual evidence against Biden.

“This isn’t about political revenge. We have the bank accounts,” Perry began.

Bank accounts do constitute good evidence, but Perry’s second item showed how deliberately incurious the establishment media must be.

“We can see — ma’am — you can see that the homes that the Bidens own can’t be afforded on a congressional or Senate salary. You also understand that it’s not normal for family members to receive millions of dollars from overseas interests. Those things aren’t normal,” Perry added.

Citizen Free Press rightly regarded this portion of Perry’s response as damning to the Bidens.

“The homes that the Bidens own can’t be afforded on a Senate salary. You understand that it’s not normal for family members to receive millions of dollars from overseas interests. That’s not normal,” Citizen Free Press wrote in a paraphrased version of Perry’s statement.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Scott Perry breathes fire at a “reporter”: “The homes that the Bidens own can’t be afforded on a Senate salary. You understand that it’s not normal for family members to receive millions of dollars from overseas interests. That’s not normal.” pic.twitter.com/i47215cXez — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 12, 2023

Perry had plenty more to say to the obtuse reporter.

“That’s not normal to have 20 shell companies. These things are not normal. And it alludes to not only just widespread corruption but money laundering, if not influence-peddling itself,” Perry said.

Need more evidence? Consider Biden’s own words.

“And we also have the president on — the vice president at the time — on record saying that the prosecutor was fired. ‘Well, son of a b****, the prosecutor was fired,’ right? Because the prosecutor was going after the company that his son was working on,” Perry said.

An exasperated Perry finally reached his conclusion.

“That’s what we have. If you can’t see that — if you’re that blind –” Perry said before turning over the podium.

To recap, Perry cited bank records, extravagant homes, payments to family members, shell companies and Biden’s own words.

And how did the establishment reporter respond?

“People can’t see that. They think it’s political revenge,” she said.

“It’s because you don’t report it!” Perry replied.

Nothing about the establishment media’s behavior makes sense until we understand that they exist to protect powerful people. Hence, they protect Biden, but they only protect him as long as other powerful people instruct them to do so.

Apart from the role her establishment masters have told her to play, the reporter’s total lack of curiosity about Perry’s litany of evidence defies comprehension.

She has no interest in finding out how Biden became fantastically wealthy from a career in government. Public officials cannot become wealthy in government unless they engage in corruption. She does not care. Someone wealthy pays her not to care.

One telltale sign identified this reporter’s tactics as those of an establishment minion. In short, she speculated about motives rather than confronting prospective truth.

Had she concerned herself with truth, she would have asked Perry to elaborate on the homes or the bank records. Are these things true? If so, what do they mean?

Instead, she accused Perry and the Republicans of seeking political revenge.

Those who do not have truth on their side have no choice but to impugn motives.

