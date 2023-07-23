GOP Rep Has Seen Enough, Says 'It's Time to Impeach' Biden and Expunge Trump Impeachments

Amid denunciations of President Joe Biden based on an FBI document released last week, at least one more House Republican is joining the push to impeach Biden.

In May, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia filed articles of impeachment against Biden, followed by Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado sponsored an impeachment resolution that’s in the House Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees, according to The Washington Post.

Since then, Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana said he was now in favor of impeaching Biden. Last week, Republican Reps. Greg Steube of Florida and Ralph Norman of South Carolina said they are now backing impeachment, but say the grounds for impeachment align with the House Oversight Committee’s focus on the Biden family’s finances, according to Just the News.

On Saturday, Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, who is running for a Senate seat in 2024, joined the movement, according to Breitbart.

“It’s time to impeach him. The evidence was already there, but this is further evidence that this is the type of high crimes and misdemeanors that should prevent this man from serving any day longer in the White House than what he already has. On top of that — man, I mean, this evidence this week proves that they impeached Donald Trump because he was right,” Banks told Breitbart, indicating he supports the House GOP effort to expunge from the record former President Donald Trump’s two impeachments.

“[W]e already knew that [the] Bidens are the most corrupt family ever to live in the White House, and that’s saying a lot after the Clintons lived there,” Banks said, adding that “what we saw more of this week is more proof and more evidence.”

An FBI document making bribery allegations against the president during the time he was vice president was made public last week by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

“Either you do believe in the rule of law and you do believe that those who are corrupted abuse their power — like Joe Biden and the Biden family — should be held accountable or you don’t,” Banks told Breitbart.

“The evidence is clearly there that Joe Biden is the most corrupt president in American history and his abuse of power and Hunter Biden — the real story, the real story is that Joe Biden made so much money, millions of dollars from the corruption of Hunter Biden selling access to the ‘Big Guy,’ to Joe,” Banks said.

“I’m not in leadership. I don’t have influence over that. But count me in the growing column of Republicans in Congress who believe this is so important and absolutely necessary to move forward with impeachment hearings. Jim Jordan, the chairman, the powerful chairman, of the House Judiciary Committee, has to start this process,” he said.

Other Republicans also fired off their castigations of Biden.

Banks said impeachment “can’t come soon enough. Our country is — has been so badly ransacked by these left-wing radicals who owned the Biden administration, and we can’t let him get away with any more of it.”

The process for impeachment would require charges to be leveled against Biden, with those charges passing the House, which has a narrow Republican majority. A trial on the charges is then conducted in the Senate, and needs a two-thirds majority for a conviction. Considering the House has a Democratic majority, a conviction is virtually impossible.

Still, Banks said he wants to “force that the Senate to take up the impeachment hearings and expose the hypocrisy of the Democrats and some of the squishy Republicans, and force them to take up this clear case of corruption and abuse by the Biden family and dare them to vote against it.”

“Dare them to show the American people that they impeached Donald Trump under false pretenses, but they refuse to hold the most corrupt president in American history accountable for his abuse of power,” he said.

