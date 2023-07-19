Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee blasted the Secret Service for rushing to close its investigation into the origins of the cocaine found in the White House over Fourth of July weekend and suggested the service had “destroyed the bag.”

“[The Secret Service] said originally, ‘We didn’t find enough DNA … And they went back and said, ‘We didn’t find any DNA,'” Burchett said Monday on Newsmax’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“Apparently, they destroyed the bag and any chance of getting any DNA … What the hell? Did they destroy the DNA? Did they have DNA? Why did they destroy it?”

The congressman — whose resume includes a stint as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, from 2010 to 2018 — said if a similar situation had occurred during his mayorship, the police would have investigated the site of the cocaine discovery in hazmat suits, sealed the drugs in an evidence bag and immediately sent it to a lab for DNA analysis.

“I was Knox County mayor,” Burchett said. “If we found an unknown substance somewhere, we’d call on law enforcement, our sheriff’s department — the best in the country — and our police department, one of the best in the country. They’d have come in with hazmat suits. They’d put it in a bag and take it to a lab.”

He underscored: “That’s exactly what [the Secret Service] should have done here. They should have taken it to Quantico and analyzed it. But instead, they destroyed the bag.”

Burchett, a member of the House Oversight Committee, did not explain why he said the bag had been destroyed.

On July 13, the Secret Service closed its bizarre investigation into the cocaine bag, which was found near the Situation Room in the West Wing of the White House.

President Joe Biden had gone for the weekend to Camp David to celebrate the holiday with his family, including his son, Hunter Biden. The Biden family left the White House on Friday. The bag was found on Sunday.

Do you think the Secret Service messed up its investigation? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (962 Votes) No: 1% (11 Votes)

It is common knowledge that Hunter Biden has a long, well-documented history of drug addiction.

In its baffling report closing its investigation, the Secret Service claimed it could not find any usable fingerprints or DNA when the cocaine bag was examined at two different federal labs.

Even more shocking, the agency said security video footage from cameras in the White House — one of the most secure buildings in the world — did not show who left the bag there.

“The investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,” the Secret Service said in a statement, according to NBC News.

These supposed security “lapses” are essentially an open invitation to enemies of the United States that the White House is a soft target for an easy presidential assassination.

Last week, Burchett posted a brief video on Twitter in which he torched the botched, frenzied Secret Service investigation as a “cover-up.”

Apparently our ⁦@SecretService⁩ has no clue (or wont tell) who brought cocaine into the ⁦@WhiteHouse⁩ and is giving up. pic.twitter.com/XIgEdSMNxE — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) July 13, 2023

The congressman also rebuked some Republicans who appear to be helping Democrats cover up the Biden administration‘s egregious ineptitude and corruption.

“We have some [GOP] members that don’t have any guts, frankly, and it ticks me off,” Burchett told Newsmax.

“[Congress] are the government’s checkbook, and we need to start cutting money to these groups: the IRS, the Pentagon, Department of Justice. When they do wrong, we need to start clipping their wings. And they’re doing wrong.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.