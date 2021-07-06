GOP Rep Vows to Replace 21 American Flags Burned by Cemetery Vandals

A South Carolina Congressman is stepping up after vandals burned 21 American flags over Independence Day weekend, vowing to replace the flags and help those responsible to “leave the country” if they hate America so much.

South Carolina Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan took to Twitter on Tuesday morning with his response.

“I’ve been in contact with Forest Lawn Memorial Park, and they have accepted my offer to replace all 21 American flags that were burned by vandals over the weekend. Our flag stands for values that can never be destroyed.”

I’ve been in contact with Forest Lawn Memorial Park, and they have accepted my offer to replace all 21 American flags that were burned by vandals over the weekend. Our flag stands for values that can never be destroyed. https://t.co/WxIuX8pQlG — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) July 6, 2021

Duncan also spoke directly to those responsible for the vandalism in an earlier tweet.

The congressman said, “To the disturbed person who did this: if Old Glory is so triggering to you, why not leave the country? Contact my office, and I will personally assist you with the paperwork needed for you to denounce your citizenship and leave this country.”

To the disturbed person who did this: if Old Glory is so triggering to you, why not leave the country? Contact my office, and I will personally assist you with the paperwork needed for you to denounce your citizenship and leave this country. https://t.co/WxIuX8pQlG — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) July 6, 2021

The Greenville News reported the flag burning vandalism was the second time display flags had been burned at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

“There was some vandalism, spray paint, to the side of the chimes there,” funeral director Jay Hodge said.

“They took flags from the display that (Forest Lawn) had set up for the Fourth of July then burned those up there near the bell tower.”

Park manager Joe Owens added, “Each year, we place these American flags to celebrate our freedom, in memory of a those who have fought for, are fighting for and the future patriots that will be called upon to fight our country’s independence.”

The vandalism took place around 10:30 p.m. local time on Saturday night, according to security video footage.

The news follows the recent anti-American actions of Olympic qualifying athlete Gwen Berry.

After she finished third in the hammer throwing event at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon, which guaranteed her a spot on Team USA, the top three finishers stood on the medal podium. “The Star-Bangled Banner” was played as winner DeAnna Price, second-place finisher Brooke Andersen and Berry waited to receive their medals.

Berry turned her back to the American flag, according to the New York Post. Instead, she held up a shirt that said “Activist Athlete.”

Following the award ceremony, she told reporters, “I feel like it was a set-up, and they did it on purpose. I was pissed, to be honest.”

“They had enough opportunities to play the national anthem before we got up there,” Berry said. “I was thinking about what I should do. Eventually I stayed there and I swayed, I put my shirt over my head. It was real disrespectful.”

“I didn’t really want to be up there,” the 31-year-old Olympian added. “Like I said, it was a setup. I was hot, I was ready to take my pictures and get into some shade.”

