GOP Rep Will Boycott Biden SOTU Address: Will Not 'Listen to Him Continue to Lie'

Although the speaker of the House is of a different political party than the president, there’s been little concern about the speaker tearing up a copy of the President Joe Biden’s Tuesday State of the Union address.

That’s been done before, of course, in Nancy Pelosi’s reaction to the 2020 SOTU address by President Donald Trump.

Speaker Pelosi’s public display of disgust was actually a vulgar expression of disrespect toward the office of the president, the House over which she was speaker and the American people.

Nobody expects the new Republican speaker, Kevin McCarthy, to do that.

But Republican Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois is expressing dissent in somewhat of a private way, according to a report by Breitbart.

She said she was just not going to show up for the State of the Union address.

That spares her from the embarrassing spectacle of watching Democrats continually applauding and giving standing ovations of affirmation to specific statements by Biden while Republican sit on their hands.

Of course, that’s all political theater, and it’s how SOTU sessions are conducted — cheer on your guy when you agree, sulk when you don’t.

But, according to Miller, the real reason for her absences is because Biden continually lies.

“I will not be attending. I do not plan to show up to and listen to him continue to lie,” she said.

“I’m not going to sit there and listen to him lie and then watch the media and other members of Congress applaud him [and] his lies,” Miller said.

And in listing Biden’s lies, she was very specific.

“Whether it’s the border, claiming that our border is secure while we are being invaded. We — by the time his presidency is over, we could have 12 to 14 million terrorists, fentanyl dealers, child traffickers and an entire welfare state entering our country,” according to Miller.

“He’s lied about our energy prices, saying he supports gas and energy when on day one he canceled the Keystone Pipeline, and his EPA is targeting American energy producers. I mean, I could go on and on with his lies.”

Miller is in her second term representing Illinois House District 15, a traditionally Republican district in the state’s center.

On Twitter, where she regularly posts Scripture quotations, Miller describes herself as a “mother of seven, grandmother of 19” and a farmer standing for “Family, Faith, & Freedom.”

Joe Biden lied about the border being secure. He lied about inflation. He lied about gas prices. He lied about vaccine mandates. He lied about taking classified documents. I will NOT sit there while Congress & “reporters” clap for his lies! https://t.co/XdzU3mH3AE — Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) February 6, 2023

And Biden? American Enterprise Institute Fellow Marc Thiessen recently compiled Biden’s lies in an op-ed in, of all places, The Washington Post.

In summary, Thiessen said Biden falsely

Represented events in the life story of a British politician as his own

Claimed to be the first in his family to go to college

Said he had three college degrees

Claimed to have received an outstanding student award

Said he finished in the top half of his law school class

Claimed to have written numerous law school articles on the right to privacy

Reported numerous arrests for standing up for the right thing, including civil rights, and for sneaking into a women’s dormitory in college and sneaking into the U.S. Capitol

Said he was arrested in South Africa for trying to visit Nelson Mandela in prison

Claimed to have been in serious danger in war zones

Said he met with Communist China leader Deng Xiaoping, resulting in China joining the 2016 Paris climate accord — even though Deng died in 1997

Claimed 17,000 miles of travel with China’s president, Xi Jinping

Said he passed student loan forgiveness, although Congress never approved it

Claimed he substantially cut the federal debt and that real incomes have increased.

Here at the Western Journal, we’ve also noted Biden’s tendency to lie. About his beloved Amtrak, for instance. And his administration’s terrible policies on energy. Or how many times he’s been to international hot spots.

What’s more, legacy media just goes along with the falsehoods.

With that kind of record on the part of Biden, is it any wonder why Rep. Miller decided to stay home? And lest her tickets to the event go to waste, she’s giving them to a colonel who had to retire to avoid taking the COVID vaccine.

