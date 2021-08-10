During former President Donald Trump’s administration, Democrats did not hesitate to conjure up impeachment charges against him that were questionable, at best.

Now, the Biden administration has already acted against the Constitution multiple times, and one Republican congressman is ready to hold the Democrats to the very standard they created.

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said Friday he intends to file articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the southern border crisis, according to Fox News.

“Secretary Mayorkas is a threat to the sovereignty and security of our nation,” Biggs said in a statement. “As a result of his actions and policies, America is more in danger today than when he began serving as Secretary.”

This statement is absolutely true, as Mayorkas has played a large role in furthering the Biden administration’s senseless immigration policies, which have largely fueled the raging crisis.

In July, U.S. immigration officials apprehended approximately 210,000 illegal immigrants at the southern border, The Associated Press reported. That is an increase of over 20,000 apprehensions from the month of June, according to the AP, during which illegal immigration was already reaching record-breaking highs.

“Secretary Mayorkas is failing to faithfully uphold his oath of office and is presiding over a reckless abandonment of border security and immigration enforcement, at the expense of the U.S. Constitution and the security of the United States,” Biggs said in the statement.

Though the Biden administration does not want to admit it, the truth is that this influx of illegal immigrants has posed many health and safety threats to American citizens. Chief among those is an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Last week, the city of McAllen, Texas announced it had set up temporary shelters to house COVID-positive illegal immigrants whom the Biden administration admitted into the country. That’s how serious the problem has become.

Should Alejandro Mayorkas be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (19 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Under [Mayorkas’] direction, DHS is systematically releasing COVID-19 positive aliens into our communities, subjecting the American people to unnecessary and avoidable risks,” Biggs said in the statement.

According to Fox News, Biggs is not the only congressional Republican who has called for Mayorkas to be impeached. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas has stated his feeling that both Mayorkas and Biden should be impeached over the border crisis.

“Over the past several months, President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas have blatantly and consistently refused to do their constitutional duty to take care that the immigration laws be faithfully executed, as required by Article II, endangering countless American and foreign lives in the process,” he told Fox last week.

It is unlikely that calls for Mayorkas’ impeachment will gain any significant traction in a Democrat-controlled House. However, midterm elections are less than 15 months away now, and the move from Biggs shows he is not afraid to send a message to the Biden administration.

Both times Trump was impeached, Democrats filed weak charges against him that were virtually impossible to disprove based on their nature.

For example, the charge of “incitement of insurrection” against Trump related to the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion was absurd, but Democrats impeached him anyway.

In the first impeachment trial a year earlier, Democrats relied on a “quid pro quo” argument that boiled down to a question of subjective interpretation of a presidential phone call with the president of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Zalensky himself denied there was a “quid pro quo” involved.)

The grounds for filing impeachment charges against Mayorkas and Biden are just as good, if not better. The Biden administration’s decisions to halt construction of the border wall and narrow the power of Immigration and Customs Enforcement has most certainly contributed to this crisis.

Toward the beginning of the Biden administration, officials were trying to downplay the significance of the surge at the border. Although they have now somewhat changed their rhetoric, the problems they created remain.

Mayorkas and Biden will more than likely remain in their positions without any real threat of losing them. At the very least, though, Republicans are sending a signal of what could face the Biden administration if the GOP takes back control of Congress in the 2022 elections.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.