GOP Representative's Nephew Injured During Trump Shooting - 'He Had Blood on His Neck'
Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump wounded the nephew of former White House doctor and Texas congressman Ronny Jackson.
Trump was reportedly shot in the right ear by the gunman, who was later killed by federal agents.
Jackson said his family members attended the rally, according to the New York Post.
“They heard the shots, and everybody dropped to the ground,” he said.
Speaking of his nephew, he said, “A bullet crossed his neck, cut his neck, and he was bleeding,”
My nephew was injured at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Thankfully his injury was not serious and he is doing well. My family was sitting in the front, near where the President was speaking. They heard shots ringing out — my nephew then realized he had blood on his neck…
— Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 14, 2024
Jackson said the area reserved for friends and family members of the speakers was “in the line of fire.”
“Thankfully his injury was not serious and he is doing well. My family was sitting in the front, near where the President was speaking,” Jackson said.
“Thank you to all those that have reached out to check on him,” he said. “Please join my family and me in praying for all who were injured and the life lost.”
I spoke to OUR President last night. He is doing well and as STRONG AS EVER. Thank God he is ok! If you ever wondered, your questions have been answered last night, he IS the WARRIOR this country MUST have to survive. God Bless Trump and God bless the USA!!
— Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 14, 2024
“The President and the survivors are lucky to be alive,” Jackson added.
The attempt to gun down Trump left one rallygoer killed and two critically injured, according to the Secret Service.
An attendee who gave her name as Erin told NBC, she heard four popping sounds before Secret Service agents rushed the stage.
“No one was concerned about us. We were only concerned about him,” Erin said, meaning Trump.
One person was covered in blood and another in the crowd was “bleeding profusely,” she recounted.
She said she was shocked at the violence.
“If you don’t like the guy, don’t vote for him,” she said. “Don’t kill him. … What’s with the violence?”
Trump was wounded and not killed only because he turned “right in the nick of time,” witness Vanessa Asher said, according to NBC.
Asher, who was six rows into the crowd, said if Trump had not turned, he would have been shot in the head.
