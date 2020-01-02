GOP Reps Go Public After Overhearing ‘Active Threats’ from Dems on House Floor

At least two Republican lawmakers say they overhead threats levied by Democratic enforcers in the House of Representatives recently, and now they’re going public with the shocking allegations.

During a Monday appearance on the Fox News program “Hannity,” Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Andy Biggs of Arizona recalled hearing Democrats use thuggish tactics to get their fellow party members on board with the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The threats allegedly turned Democrats’ big money machines into potential weapons against any party member who refused to toe the line.

“It’s not just that Nancy Pelosi raises money for her caucus,” Gaetz told guest host Gregg Jarrett. “It’s that they used that money as a political weapon against anyone who potentially would vote against impeachment.”

“Andy and I observed active threats on the House floor that if the Blue Dog Democrats didn’t go along with the radical left of the Democratic Party and support impeachment, that they would not be supported by the [Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee].”

TRENDING: Hundreds of Biden's Old Co-Workers Confirm They'd Rather Vote for Someone Else

Biggs confirmed this tactic is a powerful one that has scared many who fear for their careers in Washington, D.C.

“Some of them who I’ve talked to quietly aside — they want this to go away. They wish it had never happened,” Biggs said. “Nancy Pelosi’s got them, because she raises money for them.”

Watch their comments below:

Despite these alleged threats, Democrats still found it impossible to unite their entire party in the impeachment push against Trump.

What was supposed to be a bipartisan effort failed to even convince the entire party that spawned the attempt to oust the president, with several Democrats rebelling against their leaders’ wishes.

Coupled with the latest allegations from Gaetz and Biggs, this paints a clear picture of party leadership losing control.

House Speaker Pelosi is already being used as a punching bag by aspiring candidates in her own party.

Some are upset with the stale leadership, while others see the speaker as not moving Democrats in a progressive enough direction.

RELATED: Beth Moore Outed as NeverTrumper

Impeachment has only made matters worse for Democrats.

Instead of galvanizing the nation against Trump as they may have hoped it would, the shady origins of this impeachment and the underhanded way Democrats have moved it forward have only energized voters against the liberal party.

If what Gaetz and Biggs are alleging here is true, it could mean impending disaster for a Democratic Party unable to control its own members without threats.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.