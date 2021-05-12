Two North Carolina Republicans are staging an uphill fight in the Democrat-controlled House to ban federal funding for proposals aimed at teaching critical race theory in schools.

After creeping through the realms of academia for years, critical race theory emerged into the harsh glare of politics after former President Donald Trump denounced it as “toxic propaganda” that will “destroy our country,” according to TIME.

One of the main tenets of critical race theory is that historical racism undergirds much of American policy and white Americans have abused their power to maintain control of society.

That concept is gall and wormwood to Republican North Carolina Reps. Madison Cawthorn and Virginia Foxx, who are introducing the Protecting Equality and Civics Education Act on Wednesday, according to Fox News.

The Republicans are pushing back against a Biden administration effort that would support teaching critical race theory in schools.

Their legislation would prohibit federal funds from going to programs that push for critical race theory in schools.

America is a land of opportunity not a land of hate. Critical Race Theory runs counter to fact, history and basic common sense. I am proud to introduce this legislation that safeguards education for future generations. https://t.co/W8M8TpJgiG — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 11, 2021



Cawthorn told Fox News classrooms “are the cradle of Democracy” and critical race theory is “a cowardly attempt, by those who hate this nation, to rob the cradle and rewrite American history in one swift move.”

“The Ayatollahs in Iran train their children to hate America abroad, now the radical left wants to save Iran the trouble and teach our next generation to hate America at home,” he said.

“Critical race theory is dangerous because it is a lie.”

The United States was “built on a dream of freedom and opportunity” rather than “hate and division,” he continued.

“This dream still echoes through the halls of American Democracy, although far too often it is relegated to the shadows by those on the left.”

“This legislation will ensure that critical race theory is dismantled and that American children are taught true American history, not false anarchical hysteria,” Cawthorn said.

“Instead of nationalizing an ideology grounded in racism and misinformation, Democrats should support schools’ efforts to accurately teach…our youth the values of freedom & the rule of law” –@VirginiaFoxx https://t.co/CELShaLF02 — House Ed & Labor Republicans (@EdLaborGOP) May 11, 2021

Foxx said schools should teach that all people are equal.

“We are a collection of the failures and successes of past generations to create a nation grounded in the idea that all people are created equal,” Foxx told the outlet. “That is what our schools should be teaching our youth, that no matter your background, there is room for you to succeed in America.”

“This bill will prevent the Biden administration from indoctrinating our children with a left-wing, racist ideology.”

