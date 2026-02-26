Share
Commentary
Rep. Al Green, a Texas Democrat, was escorted out of Tuesday's State of the Union address.
Commentary
Rep. Al Green, a Texas Democrat, was escorted out of Tuesday's State of the Union address. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

GOP Reps Might Not Censure Al Green for State of the Union Antics. Here's Why That May Not Be a Bad Thing

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 26, 2026 at 12:15pm
Share

Two years, two speeches, two ejections. In Donald Trump’s second administration, Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green is perfect in getting tossed out.

This time, the speech was the official State of the Union address on Tuesday. Last year, it wasn’t an official version of the State of the Union, given that an incoming president only speaks before a joint session of Congress in a State of the Union-esque event. But he managed to get kicked out of both, so kudos to him.

In case you missed it, Green’s 15 minutes of infamy for 2026 involved, shortly after Trump made his way to the podium, standing from his aisle seat and holding up a sign saying, “Black People Aren’t Apes!” Not that anyone believes that, but that’s not the point.

Now, last year, Green got censured for this equally despicable performance:

So, that means he gets censured this time around? Well, no, not necessarily — and that’s OK.

From an Axios report on Wednesday, after Green’s actions:

Related:
Federal Gov't to Withhold $260 Million in Aid to Minnesota Until Tim Walz Cleans His State Up

GOP leaders and some rank-and-file members aren’t sold on censuring Green, arguing the once-rare punishment has become too routine.

Rep. Michael Rulli (R-Ohio) said Tuesday night he’s introducing a resolution to censure Green, whom he called “a disgrace to the United States Congress.”

But House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) told reporters he’s not sure censure is “going to be appropriate.”

“I think the punishment is the video that lives on forever of [the Democrats] acting as they did.”

And at least this time, Speaker Johnson is entirely right here.

First, for those of you who woke up Wednesday and missed the speech and the surrounding hoopla, what you caught was mostly this:

OK, so the crazy giraffe furry was at State of the Union counter-programming that only featured a select few Democratic lawmakers who didn’t attend the speech, but the point was this: The left came across, again, as the party of the crazies. Nothing was learned, it seems, in the period between the 2024 election and now. Despite that laser-like focus on affordability and accountability that drove the party in between the Kamala Harris disaster and this, they haven’t moved on from peak woke. If anything, they’re more crazy.

And Al Green? He basically fits right in.

Therein lies the second issue: Green has already been censured for similar behavior, and by belaboring the point, we’re only giving air to the man and ammunition for people to use against lawmakers who care about behavior that might merit censure. (Read: Republicans.)

Censure has been, in fact, defined down so that we have GOP Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona censured for dumb spoof anime videos on social media. We’ve already been through censuring Green once for his behavior during the State of the Union. This is apparently working out in the man’s favor, or else he wouldn’t have done it two years in a row.

Finally, while this got the attention of the people who only pay attention to general elections and State of the Union speeches, for political junkies, Green’s case has much more totemic value as an example of #TheResistance, such as it may still exist.

For instance, last year, what people remember is some crazy guy shaking his cane at Trump, and thinking that the left had gone too far. What they likely don’t remember is Democrats deciding to sing “We Shall Overcome” during the censure vote. That’s the kind of thing that gets the leftist diehards cranked up; Republicans shouldn’t be so eager to provide it.

Yes, one understands the impulse to censure behavior that’s absolutely censure-worthy. Sometimes, however, it’s a matter of not taking the bait. This is one of those times. Al Green has yet again hoisted himself on his own petard; let him stay there.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




BREAKING: Trump Announces 'Major Combat Operations' Against Iran: 'A Vicious Group of Very Hard, Terrible People'
BREAKING REPORT: Israel Strikes Iran, US Involved
DAMNING VIDEO: Tractor-Trailer Reportedly Driven by Migrant Caught Driving Wrong Way on Interstate - Driver Hid Behind Curtain Once Caught
Pentagon Readies First Kamikaze Drone Unit in the Middle East as Iran Peace Talks End with No Resolution
Oklahoma's RINO Governor Tells NPR That Democrats Are NOT Trying to Replace the Electorate with Immigrants
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation