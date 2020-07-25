Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert introduced a resolution this past week calling for Congress to ban from participation in the House of Representatives any political organization or party that has ever held a public position in support of either slavery or the Confederacy.

He specifically pointed to the Democratic Party’s historic positions on slavery and racial issues in a speech on the House floor Thursday.

After citing the removal of portraits of former House speakers who were once part of the Confederacy from the Capitol in June, Gohmert turned the conversation to Democrats, whose previous party platforms supported slavery, Jim Crow laws and the Ku Klux Klan.

TRENDING: Regis Philbin Dead at Age 88

The men in the portraits, Robert M.T. Hunter from Virginia, Howell Cobb from Georgia, James L. Orr from South Carolina and Charles F. Crisp from Georgia, were all Democrats.

“There is no room in the hallowed halls of Congress or in any place of honor for memorializing men who embody the violent bigotry and grotesque racism of the Confederacy,” Pelosi said at the time, NBC News reported.

Gohmert stated that Democrats, similarly, should be “barred from participation in the House of Representatives” over their party’s previous positions on slavery and racial inequality.

“Any political organization or party that has ever held a public position that supported slavery or the Confederacy shall either change its name or be barred from participation in the House,” he said.

Gohmert later posted a number of facts about the Democratic Party:

The Democrat Party platform of 1840,1844,1848,1852 & 1856 states that efforts of #abolitionists to “interfere” with slavery would “diminish the happiness of the people and endanger the stability and permanency of the Union…” #CancelDemocratshttps://t.co/fhKF18ary6 — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) July 23, 2020

The Democrat Party platform of 1856 recognizes “the right of the people of all the Territories…to form a Constitution, with or without domestic slavery.” #CancelDemocrats https://t.co/knI01cB1gv — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) July 23, 2020

RELATED: GOP Newcomer Anna Paulina Luna Brings Conservative Grit: 'Fighting To Save This Country'

In 1964 The Democrats led a 75-calendar-day filibuster against the #CivilRightsAct #CancelDemocrats — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) July 23, 2020

The 1924 #DemConvention is commonly known as the “Klan-Bake” due to the overwhelming influence of the KKK in the party. #CancelDemocrats https://t.co/bvCghfihLE — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) July 23, 2020

In Democrat Sen. Robert Byrd’s shameful 14-hour filibuster against the Civil Rights Act, he said “Men are not created equal today…men and races of men differ in appearance, ways, physical power, mental capacity, creativity and vision.” #CancelDemocrats — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) July 23, 2020

The #14thAmendment which gave full citizenship to freed slaves passed in 1868 with 94% Republican support and 0% support from Democrats. #CancelDemocrats https://t.co/knI01cB1gv — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) July 23, 2020

Gohmert also released a statement on his website calling on Democrats to either rebrand the party or to be exiled from Congress.

Do you think the Democratic Party should change its name? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 92% (887 Votes) 8% (72 Votes)

“As outlined in the resolution, a great portion of the history of the Democratic Party is filled with racism and hatred. Since people are demanding we rid ourselves of the entities, symbols, and reminders of the repugnant aspects of our past, then the time has come for Democrats to acknowledge their party’s loathsome and bigoted past, and consider changing their party name to something that isn’t so blatantly and offensively tied to slavery, Jim Crow, discrimination, and the Ku Klux Klan,” he said.

“As the country watches violent leftists burn our cities, tear down our statues and call upon every school, military base and city street to be renamed, it is important to note that past atrocities these radicals claim to be so violently offensive were largely committed by members in good standing of the Democratic Party.

“Whether it be supporting the most vile forms of racism or actively working against Civil Rights legislation, Democrats in this country perpetuated these abhorrent forms of discrimination and violence practically since their party’s inception. To avoid triggering innocent bystanders by the racist past of the Democratic Party, I would suggest they change their name,” he argued.

“That is the standard to which they are holding everyone else, so the name change needs to occur,” Gohmert concluded.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.