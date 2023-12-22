Share
Commentary

GOP Reps From Swing States Announce Plan To Have Biden Removed From Ballot

 By Randy DeSoto  December 22, 2023 at 2:22pm
Share

Three swing state lawmakers intend to show Democrats just how true the old adage of “play stupid games, win stupid prizes” can be.

Republican Reps. Aaron Bernstine of Pennsylvania, Cory McGarr of Arizona and Charlice Byrd of Georgia announced plans Friday to introduce legislation to have President Joe Biden removed from their states’ ballots.

The move comes following the Colorado Supreme Court’s 4-3 decision Tuesday barring former President Donald Trump from appearing on their state’s ballot. The four judges were all appointed by Democratic governors.

The Trump campaign plans to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Bernstine, McGarr and Byrd announced in a joint statement, “Today, we are joining forces to introduce legislation to REMOVE Joe Biden from the ballot in Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania.”

Trending:
Hundreds of Dealerships Accepted Voluntary Buyout Rather Than Bow Down to Woke Policy Changes

“The absurdity of radical Democrat judges removing Donald Trump from the ballot in Colorado will be a stain on the American political system for decades. By their very own interpretation of the law, Joe Biden is 100% not eligible to run for political office,” the press release read.

“Democrats’ insane justification to remove Trump can just as easily be applied to Joe Biden for his ‘insurrection’ at the southern border and his alleged corrupt family business dealings with China,” the lawmakers said.

Should Biden be removed from state ballots if Trump is?

The representatives stated that the Colorado judges who voted to remove Trump from the ballot “just changed the game, and we’re not going to sit quietly while they destroy our Republic.”

The representatives concluded, “To be clear, our objective is to showcase the absurdity of Colorado’s decision and allow ALL candidates to be on the ballot in all states. To do that, we must fight back as Republicans against the communists currently running our great country.”

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested Tuesday night following the Colorado ruling that the chaos at the border could be grounds to remove Biden from his state’s 2024 ballot.

“Maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing 8 million people to cross the border since he’s been president, disrupting our state far more than anything anyone else has done in recent history,” Patrick told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Related:
New Poll Shows How Americans Really Feel About Trump Being Booted from Colorado Ballot

Republican officials could point to Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution, which provides that the president shall “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.”

The argument would be Biden has not been upholding immigration laws passed by Congress, therefore he should not appear on state ballots.

It’s just as sound as Colorado’s decision to remove Trump from the ballot for supposedly violating Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which provides that anyone who has sworn an oath to the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof” is ineligible for office.

Trump hasn’t been convicted or even charged with engaging in an “insurrection,” and there can be little doubt that special counsel Jack Smith would have brought such charges if he felt he could get a conviction.

It is a violation of federal law to engage in a rebellion or insurrection, with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

By the way, none of the Jan. 6 defendants has been charged with insurrection, either.

The swing state lawmakers chances of successfully removing Biden at this point are probably pretty low, especially in Pennsylvania, where Democrats hold a one-seat majority in the House of Representatives and a Democrat is governor.

Republicans control both legislative chambers in Arizona, but the governor is also a Democrat. Georgia has a Republican governor and control of both state legislative chambers.

However, one could foresee, if the U.S. Supreme Court should decide not to overturn Colorado’s ruling barring Trump, there could be a major push in red states to remove Biden from the ballot.

At least 16 states have efforts underway to keep Trump off the ballot.

Let’s hope the Supreme Court steps in and ends this incredibly stupid game that Democrats are playing.

This Christmas, we’re offering $10 off The Western Journal’s most popular membership options, no strings attached.

 

We’re doing this because we want to offer our readers a small gift during the Christmas season, and also because Big Tech’s death grip on conservative publishers is tightening daily.

 

At this point, roughly 90 percent of advertisers have blackballed conservative publishers. Facebook has obliterated entire conservative businesses by destroying their traffic.

 

Conservatives like you and publications like The Western Journal are being hunted to extinction by the Big Tech tyrants.

 

But together we can fight back and, believe it or not, we can win. 

 

When you get a Western Journal membership, you’re not just getting a bunch of perks like access to ALL of our content — news, commentary and premium articles — and a radically reduced number of ads. You’re also directly, tangibly supporting journalists who actually do real journalism — they print the truth and they hold the elites accountable. 

 

Can we count on you to join? Most membership options cost less than one cup of Starbucks coffee each month, and we’re also giving a great discount right now.

 

I hope you will team up with us. Together, we can defy the Big Tech tyrants and spread the truth that the elites in America desperately want silenced.

 

Whether you join or not, I wish you a very…

 

… Merry Christmas,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

P.S. If you prefer, a simple direct donation can be made here. Again, thank you and Merry Christmas!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Armed Man Tried to Infiltrate US Air Force Base While Claiming to be Captain America, Officials Allege
GOP Reps From Swing States Announce Plan To Have Biden Removed From Ballot
Woman Who Harvard President Allegedly Plagiarized Says University Must Steer 'Back Towards Sanity'
RFK Jr. Left Speechless by Charlie Kirk's Simple Question About Biden
Kari Lake Takes Lead in Latest AZ Senate General Election Poll
See more...

Conversation