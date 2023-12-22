GOP Reps From Swing States Announce Plan To Have Biden Removed From Ballot

Three swing state lawmakers intend to show Democrats just how true the old adage of “play stupid games, win stupid prizes” can be.

Republican Reps. Aaron Bernstine of Pennsylvania, Cory McGarr of Arizona and Charlice Byrd of Georgia announced plans Friday to introduce legislation to have President Joe Biden removed from their states’ ballots.

The move comes following the Colorado Supreme Court’s 4-3 decision Tuesday barring former President Donald Trump from appearing on their state’s ballot. The four judges were all appointed by Democratic governors.

The Trump campaign plans to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Bernstine, McGarr and Byrd announced in a joint statement, “Today, we are joining forces to introduce legislation to REMOVE Joe Biden from the ballot in Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania.”

“The absurdity of radical Democrat judges removing Donald Trump from the ballot in Colorado will be a stain on the American political system for decades. By their very own interpretation of the law, Joe Biden is 100% not eligible to run for political office,” the press release read.

“Democrats’ insane justification to remove Trump can just as easily be applied to Joe Biden for his ‘insurrection’ at the southern border and his alleged corrupt family business dealings with China,” the lawmakers said.

Pennsylvania State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, Georgia State Rep. Charlice Byrd, and Arizona State Rep. Cory McGarr announce legislation to remove Joe Biden from the ballot following the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to disqualify Trump from appearing on the primary…

The representatives stated that the Colorado judges who voted to remove Trump from the ballot “just changed the game, and we’re not going to sit quietly while they destroy our Republic.”

The representatives concluded, “To be clear, our objective is to showcase the absurdity of Colorado’s decision and allow ALL candidates to be on the ballot in all states. To do that, we must fight back as Republicans against the communists currently running our great country.”

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested Tuesday night following the Colorado ruling that the chaos at the border could be grounds to remove Biden from his state’s 2024 ballot.

“Maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing 8 million people to cross the border since he’s been president, disrupting our state far more than anything anyone else has done in recent history,” Patrick told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

TX Lt Gov Dan Patrick threatens to remove Biden from the TX ballot. “Biden has allowed 8 million people to cross the border since he’s been president! We’re fed up!” pic.twitter.com/AQWMdf0h25 — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) December 20, 2023

Republican officials could point to Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution, which provides that the president shall “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.”

The argument would be Biden has not been upholding immigration laws passed by Congress, therefore he should not appear on state ballots.

It’s just as sound as Colorado’s decision to remove Trump from the ballot for supposedly violating Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which provides that anyone who has sworn an oath to the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof” is ineligible for office.

Trump hasn’t been convicted or even charged with engaging in an “insurrection,” and there can be little doubt that special counsel Jack Smith would have brought such charges if he felt he could get a conviction.

It is a violation of federal law to engage in a rebellion or insurrection, with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

By the way, none of the Jan. 6 defendants has been charged with insurrection, either.

The swing state lawmakers chances of successfully removing Biden at this point are probably pretty low, especially in Pennsylvania, where Democrats hold a one-seat majority in the House of Representatives and a Democrat is governor.

Republicans control both legislative chambers in Arizona, but the governor is also a Democrat. Georgia has a Republican governor and control of both state legislative chambers.

However, one could foresee, if the U.S. Supreme Court should decide not to overturn Colorado’s ruling barring Trump, there could be a major push in red states to remove Biden from the ballot.

At least 16 states have efforts underway to keep Trump off the ballot.

Let’s hope the Supreme Court steps in and ends this incredibly stupid game that Democrats are playing.

