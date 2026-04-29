GOP Rising Star Brandon Gill Makes Abortion Activist Squirm, Asks Her to Name 'Favorite' Method to Kill a Baby

In many political circles, 32-year-old Texas GOP Rep. Brandon Gill is considered something of a “rising star.”

His youth, combined with his fiery rhetoric, has made Gill a politician to keep an eye on, whether you’re a supporter or detractor.

And his viral moment with an abortion advocate on Tuesday only contributed to his growing profile.

During a Tuesday hearing of the House Judiciary Committee, lawmakers and abortion industry workers gathered to discuss the facets of the FACE Act.

(For the unaware, the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, enacted in 1994, is a law aimed at protecting both abortion facilities and places of worship from protesters. But the legislation has been weaponized to target people doing something as mundane as peaceably offering sidewalk counseling outside of abortion facilities.)

During the hearing, Gill was eventually presented with a chance to pepper Jessica Waters, an abortion advocate, with questions — and he made the most of that opportunity.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic descriptions of abortion methods that some viewers will find disturbing.

Today I asked an abortion advocate what her favorite method of abortion is. pic.twitter.com/4Wvx4vo3i3 — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) April 28, 2026

“You’re an advocate for abortion, for abortion policy,” Gill said before presenting something of an impossible question to Waters. “What’s your favorite type of abortion?”

“I am an advocate for patients having access to the full realm of reproductive healthcare,” Waters replied.

“But do you have a preferred method of abortion that you like?” Gill persisted.

“I do not.”

Gill then gave Waters, in graphic detail, a number of popular abortion methods.

“The first type is called a suction abortion,” Gill said. “This is when the cervix is dilated and a strong suction — 29 times the power of a household vacuum cleaner — tears the baby’s body apart and sucks it through the hose into a container. Do you prefer that method?”

“I stand by my former testimony,” a clearly agitated Waters responded.

Gill, clearly seeing that Waters was getting flustered, pushed a bit further: “That sounds kind of gross, doesn’t it? It sounds pretty gruesome. Do you agree? It does to me.”

“I stand by how I answered your question fully and accurately,” Waters said.

“Okay. What about this one? This one is called dilation and curettage,” Gill said. “After dilation of the cervix, a sharp looped knife is inserted into the uterus. The baby’s body is cut into pieces and extracted, often by suction. Do you prefer that method?”

Waters tried to pivot the conversation back to the FACE Act, but Gill wouldn’t let her off the hook.

“I am an ‘access to reproductive healthcare’ advocate,” Waters argued. “I don’t want to talk about abortion itself.”

Gill soon moved on to yet another gruesome abortion method.

“Is it because it’s uncomfortable to talk about? Would you prefer it to be uncomfortable?” Gill pressed.

“I would prefer if you let me finish my statement to talk about the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, which is what I was asked to come here for,” Waters shot back.

“How about this one?” Gill continued. “It’s called dilation and evacuation. Forceps are inserted into the uterus, grabbing and twisting the baby’s body to dismember him or her. If the head is too large, it must be crushed in order to remove it. Do you prefer that method?”

“I would prefer to talk about the reason the hearing was called and the basis of my expert testimony,” Waters said.

“It’s uncomfortable to hear this, isn’t it? It is,” Gill said. “I think it is, because it’s barbaric and evil.”

“How about this one? It’s called the saline injection. It’s when a 20 percent salt solution is injected through the mother’s abdomen into the baby’s amniotic fluid. The baby’s skin is burned off. The baby ingests the solution and dies of salt poisoning, dehydration, and hemorrhaging of the brain. Do you prefer that method?”

Waters, perhaps unsurprisingly, continued to deflect until Gill’s time expired.

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