Share
News
Arizona GOP Sec. of State candidate Mark Finchem spoke with The Western Journal on WJ Live on Wednesday, discussing the importance of election integrity.
Commentary
Arizona GOP Sec. of State candidate Mark Finchem spoke with The Western Journal on WJ Live on Wednesday, discussing the importance of election integrity. (WJ Live / Youtube screen shot)

GOP Sec of State Candidate Introduces Election Integrity Bills That Should Be Nationwide Standard

 By Randy DeSoto  January 18, 2022 at 8:12am
Share

Arizona Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem has co-sponsored multiple bills that should be standard nationwide to give voters confidence in the election results.

Finchem — who currently serves as state representative for the 11th legislative district, which runs southeast of Phoenix to Tucson — chaired an ad hoc committee hearing in December 2020 to review alleged irregularities in the general election of the previous month.

The lawmaker told The Western Journal in a recent interview the findings of that hearing “created probable cause for the Senate 14 days later to issue subpoenas,” which ultimately led to the Maricopa County audit.

Finchem further noted that on Dec. 13, 2021, his committee held a second hearing to look closer at the results in Pima County, which encompasses Tucson.

“We found substantial irregularities to the point where I think there’s a strong likelihood that that election should also be classified as irredeemably compromised and should be set aside,” he explained. “Now, we don’t have all the proof yet because we’re still doing some of the canvassing.”

Trending:
Top Law Enforcement Officials: Facebook and Google Made a Big Deal in Secret, Zuckerberg Directly Implicated

Finchem argued even though the results of the Maricopa County audit have not led to the legislature decertifying the results, to date, it has exposed election integrity issues that should be addressed.

“If you don’t fix what happened in the past, how are you going to rely on the future?” he asked.

A hand count of the 2.1 million ballots cast found Trump having 261 fewer votes and Biden have 99 more than the official tally for a net gain of 360 votes, according to the AZ Mirror.

Do you support the bills Finchem has introduced?

However, at a presentation of the findings in September, the audit team reported there were approximately 34,400 duplicated ballots from about 17,000 unique individuals. Additionally, there were 1,771 envelopes with no signatures.

Maricopa County responded, saying the duplicate ballots the auditors discovered were actually multiple scans of ballot envelopes, which occurs when a voter “cures” issues — such as the envelope lacking a signature — but only one ballot is counted per voter.

The same response applied to the envelopes lacking signatures. The envelope is scanned, and then the voter is contacted. When they sign, the envelope is scanned again, according to the county.

By the official count, President Joe Biden won Arizona in the 2020 general election by 10,457 votes.

Maricopa County, which includes the Phoenix metropolitan area, was the only county Biden flipped from red to blue in Arizona in 2020.

Related:
Chaos on the Left: Maxine Waters Says Fellow Democrats 'Don't Care About Blacks'

Finchem co-sponsored legislation intended to give people more confidence in the election results.

One calls for ballot images to become a public record immediately after the election, searchable by precinct.

Others would require bank note quality, watermarked paper ballots and hand-counting of them.

“Can’t rely on electronic tabulation as the primary means of counting votes,” Finchem said. “We’ve taken the people out of the process and replaced them with electronics, which means we no longer have transparency.”

“Elections belong to the people; they don’t belong to the government,” he said.

These are just the kinds of reforms needed nationwide.

Take our elections back offline and allow as many eyes as possible to review the results.

These changes offer the best opportunities to find and counteract fraud.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




GOP Sec of State Candidate Introduces Election Integrity Bills That Should Be Nationwide Standard
Good News: Don't Buy the Media Panic, Omicron Appears to Have Already Peaked on the East Coast
Biden Managed to Rack Up a Stunning Number of Failures This Week - We've Got Them All
Swing-State Ballot Harvesting Probe Begins, Then Key Evidence Is Discovered Missing
Watch: Ted Cruz Backs FBI Into Corner with Relentless Line of Questions About Jan. 6th
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!