GOP Sen. Ready To Call Schiff, Whistleblower, Bidens To Testify in Case Senate Allows Witnesses

By Jack Davis
Published January 26, 2020 at 2:43pm
As the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump moves forward toward its next major vote,  one Republican senator said Democrats who want witnesses added to the trial may get more than they bargained for.

In a Twitter post Saturday, Sen. John Hawley of Missouri wrote that if the Senate votes to hear witnesses in the case, which Democrats want, he will insist that key players in the House impeachment process as well as the Bidens also testify.

“I have drafted motions to subpoena Adam Schiff, the ‘whistleblower,’ Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden to testify. If the Senate calls witnesses, I will ask for votes on all these next week,” Hawley wrote.

In addition to Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chairman and lead impeachment manager, and the Bidens, Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson is among the potential GOP witnesses, according to Politico.

Schiff was front and center in a pair of Trump tweets Sunday as the president vented his anger over the impeachment process.

Currently, the dynamics of a vote for witnesses are that Democrats are demanding the Senate call witnesses to add to the testimony presented by House Democrats last week.

Democrats have been opposed to calling the Bidens, but they would be in a bad position politically fighting the appearance of GOP witnesses after demanding their own.

However, it might not come to that. Republicans are generally in favor of moving on after Trump’s defense team wraps up its presentation on Tuesday.

After the opening arguments, the Senate process will feature a question period where representatives from each side must respond to inquiries from senators.

Do you want Joe Biden to testify at the president's impeachment trial?

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, a Republican, has said he is leaning toward being in favor of calling witnesses, but has not made a final decision, according to CNN.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said at the start of the Senate trial that they could be open to calling witnesses if — after the opening arguments were concluded – it appeared that witnesses were needed.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell last week indicated he is opposed to calling witnesses.

“It could dramatically change the separation of powers between the House and the Senate if the Senate agrees we will conduct both the investigation and the trial of an impeachment,” McConnell said, according to CNN.

“What’s more, some of the proposed new witnesses include executive branch officials whose communications with the president and with other executive branch officials lie at the very core of the President’s constitutional privilege,” McConnell added.

“Such litigation could potentially have permanent repercussions for the separation of powers and the institution of the presidency that senators would need to consider very, very carefully.”

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has said that he favors clearing impeachment away before examining whether there was corruption in Ukraine that was connected to the former vice president or his son.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
