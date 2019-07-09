SECTIONS
GOP Sen. After Reparations Question to McConnell: ‘I Am So Sick of This S—‘

By Joe Setyon
Published July 9, 2019 at 12:29pm
Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young was not having it Tuesday after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was asked at a news conference about a report that his ancestors owned slaves.

On Monday, NBC News published a story claiming two of McConnell’s great-grandfathers owned slaves in Alabama.

NBC tried to tie McConnell’s family history to the fact that the Senate majority leader opposes paying reparations to the descendants of slaves.

“I don’t think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago, when none of us currently living are responsible, is a good idea,” McConnell said June 18, according to NBC.

“We’ve tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation. We’ve elected an African-American president,” he added.

McConnell addressed the report Tuesday at the Senate GOP leadership’s weekly news conference, as The Daily Wire pointed out.

“You know, I find myself in the same position as President Obama,” McConnell said.

WARNING: The following tweet contains profane language that some readers may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

“We both oppose reparations and we both are the descendants of slave owners,” he added.

Do you think it matters whether or not McConnell’s ancestors owned slaves?

The fact that McConnell’s ancestry is now controversial reportedly caught the ire of Young.

“When McConnell was asked at presser about his great-great grandfather being a slaveowner in Alabama, and whether that has changed his mind about reparations, Sen Todd Young, standing behind McConnell, turned and walked away,” CNN Capitol Hill reporter Kristin Wilson Keppler‏ tweeted.

Young then reportedly told one of his staffers, “I am so sick of this s—.”

McConnell’s claim that Obama’s ancestors owned slaves as well is not without merit.

An amateur genealogist discovered in 2007, while Obama was running for president, that his great-great-great-great-grandfather owned two slaves, as did his great-great-great-great-great-grandmother, according to The Guardian.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
