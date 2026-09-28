GOP Sen. Susan Collins' Office Vandalized with Vulgar Message Amid Tight Midterm Race

An office of Republican Sen. Susan Collins was targeted by vicious vandalism in a coastal Maine town over the weekend, according to a Maine lawmaker’s report on the social media platform X.

Glaring red spray paint appeared on a double glass door of Collins’ office in Biddeford, Maine, with the word “Trump” on one side and “whore” on the other.

And CNN commentator Scott Jennings used his radio show to blast the vandalism — with a scathing condemnation of American leftists thrown in.

The vandalism was publicized by state Sen. Matt Harrington, a Republican and assistant minority leader in the Maine Senate.

I was sent this photo of Senator Collins’ Biddeford office this morning. What has the world come to? This is disgusting, disappointing and it’s not the Maine I grew up in. Do better. pic.twitter.com/cnCJsGtBei — Senator Matt Harrington (@MattAHarrington) September 28, 2026

“What has the world come to?” Harrington wrote. “This is disgusting, disappointing and it’s not the Maine I grew up in. Do better.”

Jennings saw the hand of leftists at work.

“I regret to inform you, dear listeners, that the ‘tolerant’ American left is at it again,” Jennings said, with unmistakable sarcasm. “The tolerant — and non-violent — American left is at it again.”

The incident is the latest in a high-profile Senate campaign that has already made national news, with the first Democratic candidate — Graham Platner — forced to withdraw after a cascading series of controversies culminated in him being accused of rape by a former girlfriend.

Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson replaced Platner as the Democratic nominee but has baggage of his own — including a temper problem and a somewhat unusual longstanding romantic relationship with his second cousin, with whom he has two children.

The race itself is a virtual tie, according to polls. RealClearPolling gives Jackson a lead of less than 1 percentage point in its latest averaging.

The conservative news site Townhall noted in an X post that the vandalism comes after a weekend where Jackson claimed during a campaign appearance that President Donald Trump “owns” Collins.

🚨BREAKING: A liberal lunatic has vandalized Susan Collins’ office in Maine. This comes after Troy Jackson’s repeated attacks on Collins like saying “Trump owns her.” Despicable. pic.twitter.com/Q9jYKwTlTI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2026

Spectrum News reported that Jackson’s comments were in response to questions about a corruption probe targeting Collins that was revealed last week by the liberal news site ProPublica.

The story claimed that the FBI was investigating allegations that Collins had traded her votes for campaign contributions from a Hawaiian defense contractor called Navatek.

(The website has a reputation for attacks on conservatives, and might be best known for its high-profile smears of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas.)

Jackson said the kind of corruption ProPublica reported is what keeps Collins from being more of an intraparty opponent for Trump.

“Donald Trump owns her,” he said.

Collins’ office responded to the vandalism with a statement Collins chief of staff Katie Brown released to the news media:

Statement to @FoxNews from @SenatorCollins Chief of Staff Katie Brown: “Vandalism is unacceptable. Senator Collins and her staff will not be intimidated. Our Biddeford constituent service office remains open, and we will continue serving the people of Maine.” https://t.co/EFONNiZUGZ — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) September 28, 2026

“Vandalism is unacceptable. Senator Collins and her staff will not be intimidated,” the statement said.

“Our Biddeford constituent service office remains open, and we will continue serving the people of Maine.”

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