GOP Sen. Thom Tillis Sucks Up to 'The View' by Threatening to Dox Trump's Personal Phone Number

Some guys will go anywhere if they’ve got a book to sell.

Outgoing Republican Sen. Thom Tillis — a man looking squarely at political retirement, thanks to his habit of crossing President Donald Trump — took his rapidly aging act to one of the most virulently Trump-hating venues on network television Monday to hawk his memoirs of a vanquished political career.

Naturally, he was appearing on “The View.” And naturally, he wasn’t shy about attacking Trump, even including a veiled threat to dox the president himself.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) THREATENS to DOXX President Trump’s phone number on The View if he releases his, like POTUS did over the weekend to Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR). Sunny Hostin: “In the book, you include some private exchanges with the president after he called you a ‘loser’ and took credit for forcing you out of the Senate, actually. You claim to have written him denying his account and saying, ‘I would have immediately told you to go blank yourself’ and ‘I don’t take this BS from anyone, including you, Mr. President.’ Did you hear back from him?” Thom Tillis: “Actually, we’ve talked or texted back and forth several times since then.” Ana Navarro: “He’s gonna give your phone away after this!” Thom Tillis: “With all due respect I have his number, too.” Sunny Hostin: “Are you concerned about the president coming after you after he has someone read this book to him?” Thom Tillis: “Not at all.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 5, 2026

Tillis is on a talk-show tour, promoting his book — on sale now from HarperCollins! It’s titled, arrogantly enough, “How to Lose Friends and Antagonize Presidents: The Trouble with Sycophants, Courage Outsourcing, and Partisan Groupthink.” Given Tillis’ behavior, that subtitle could just as easily be: “The Trouble with Betraying Your Party and Siding with the Opposition When It Counts.”

Part of the book’s pre-publication publicity — maybe all of its pre-publication publicity — focused on passages where Tillis described cussing at the president and otherwise demonstrating his own manliness. (Cussing at Trump is, apparently, a big Tillis schtick.)

But on “The View,” Tillis took things to a different level.

When Tillis said he and Trump had spoken by text and phone even after the crude exchanges recounted in the book, co-host Ana Navarro (another Republican has-been) warned him that Trump might release Tillis’ phone number to the public. (It was a reference to a tactic Trump used on Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton over the weekend.)

“With all due respect, I got his number, too,” Tillis responded, drawing an impressed “oohh” from the Trump-hating audience, and what appeared to be nervous laughter from hosts.

The whole interview can be seen below. (The “I got his number” line comes about the 5-minute mark.)







Well, with all due respect, the tough-guy talk would be a lot more convincing if it hadn’t been delivered on a show where it was guaranteed to be greeted with swooning feminine approval — as opposed to any kind of questioning pushback.

And it might be more convincing coming from a guy who seemed more concerned about his country and his political party than he does about his own hide. The Republican Senate seat Tillis is leaving is the subject of a tough race between GOP nominee Michael Whatley and Democratic former Gov. Roy Cooper, where Cooper is enjoying a sizeable lead, according to RealClearPolling.

Tillis’ main campaign contribution to Whatley appears to be some carping advice about — you guessed it — standing up to President Trump. How much does he care about dangers downhill of the path the increasingly socialist modern Democratic Party is determined to take if it wins power? Maybe the biggest clue is that he was appearing on “The View,” which the conservative Media Research Center has documented, might as well be a fully owned subsidiary of the Democratic National Committee.

Sure, occasional Republicans make it to “The View” stage. In June, for instance, Vice President J.D. Vance delivered a masterly defense of the Trump White House on a stage where it’s least expected. But it’s safe to say that defending the Trump White House, as midterm elections loom within the month, was not exactly the Tillis priority.

Do you believe Tillis is prioritizing his book sales over party loyalty? Definitely, he's focusing on his book Somewhat, but he still cares about politics No, he's doing what's best for his career Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Definitely, he's focusing on his book 100% (11 votes) Somewhat, but he still cares about politics 0% (0 votes) No, he's doing what's best for his career 0% (0 votes)

Tillis is an outgoing senator with his eye firmly on the exit door — a door he’s only taking because he crossed Trump on “The Big Beautiful Bill” and knew that he’d lost his voters because of it. His biggest ambition in the months he has left in the upper chamber is, apparently, blocking his own party and its efforts to ensure election integrity by passing the SAVE America Act.

And his biggest ambition outside the Senate is, apparently, to sell as many copies of his life story as possible.

If doing that means broadcasting some juvenile cursing like a high school sophomore trying to sound tough, so be it. If it means turning his back on his own Republican Party and the Republican voters of North Carolina who put him in the Senate in the first place, no problem.

And if it means sucking up to the Trump-hating coven on “The View” by going on the ghastly show and going all studly by pretending to stand up to the president, then bring it on.

Tillis is on board with it.

The guy’s got a book to sell, after all.

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