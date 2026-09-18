Outgoing Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina has added his support for impeaching Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, has introduced articles of impeachment against Hegseth. Massie said Hegseth must go due to his management of the war with Iran and accused him of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

“He needs to go, whether it’s impeachment or the most expedient route — just the president to replace him — would be great,” Tillis said Thursday, according to The Hill.

“I’ll let the House do what the House is gonna do,” Tillis said when asked if he was issuing a call for the GOP to impeach Hegseth.

“I think I’m pretty well staked out on my assessment of Mr. Hegseth.”

The resignation of former Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, who clashed with Hegseth over promotions and appointments within the service, was a flashpoint for Tillis.

“If we had a @SecWar who maintained the same priorities and forward-thinking, he would be fighting to retain talented leaders like Dan and the many flag officers he has forced into retirement,” Tillis posted on X at the time.

“Instead, he is creating a leadership void at the top of our military ranks. I served on Senate Armed Services for 8 years and as chair or ranking member of the Personnel and Readiness subcommittee. I have never witnessed more inept management of the brave men and women who serve our country,” Tillis said then.

“He is intimidated by competence and retreats to ginning up culture wars instead of soberly attending to the vital work of our national defense and the health and well-being of our fighting force,” Tillis wrote.

“I urge the President to find a new leader at the Pentagon who will retain and empower our military talent rather than diminish it,” he added.

As noted by The Assembly, Tillis had cast a critical vote in support of confirming Hegseth to his post.

By June, he said he regretted his vote and argued that President Donald Trump had been misinformed about the likely outcome of a war with Iran.

Although Massie and Tillis will leave Congress in January, Democrats are planning to target Hegseth with investigations, public inquiries, and potential impeachment if they win back control of Congress in the midterm elections.

The probe would use congressional subpoena power to focus on his involvement in the Iran war, Pentagon contracts, strikes against Latin American drug boats, and his firing of top military brass, according to Politico.

Democrats would need only a simple majority in the House of Representatives to launch a full-scale investigation. The impeachment process requires a majority in the House to approve charges. The individual facing charges then undergoes a trial in the Senate, where a two-thirds vote would be needed to remove the individual from office.

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