As liberals move farther left, more voters get behind President Donald Trump, according to a Republican Senate candidate.

Minnesota Republican nominee Jason Lewis said that even a state with as liberal a track record as Minnesota is shifting ground.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton defeated Trump in Minnesota by roughly 44,000 votes in 2016, but Lewis thinks Trump’s chances of winning the state keep improving.

“It’s sort of a microcosm of the entire country. As the urban liberals become a little bit more crazy, it drives everybody else into Trump country and red country,” Lewis said Saturday on the Fox News program “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

“And especially so since Donald Trump has done the most important thing he could for the GOP, and he’s brought the working man and woman back to the party,” he added.

Lewis indicated the law-and-order message Republicans are supporting resonates with voters after a summer of riots.

“I think we are going to win, and I think the president is going to win,” he said.

At least one commentator said a Trump win in Minnesota is possible.

“It’s realistic that a Republican could win here for the first time in a long time, but Trump is not the favorite in Minnesota by any means and having one or two good polls doesn’t make it a toss-up yet,” Todd Rapp, a Minnesota Democratic operative, told The Hill.

“Trump will get trounced in the Twin Cities and I don’t know that there are enough votes in the rural parts of the state to make up for it. But I tell you what, plenty of things could happen in the next two months to make my confidence waver.”

Trump said last month that was planning to focus on the sate.

“We’re going to focus very hard on Minnesota,” Trump told KSTP-TV. “We’ve done so much for Minnesota. I think we’re going to win.”

Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley emphasized security as he talked this week about the state.

“We want to protect the people of this country,” he told KSTP. “It’s about safety and security and Joe Biden saw this looting, this rioting, the damage, the death and destruction for 90 days and said nothing.”

Although incumbent Democratic Tina Smith is leading in the polls as she seeks re-election to the Senate, RealClearPolitics has called the race between her and Lewis a “Toss Up.”

Minnesota has gone for a Democratic presidential candidate in every election since then-President Richard Nixon’s re-election in 1972.

