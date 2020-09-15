GOP Senate Candidate: Liberals Threw Eggs at These Innocent Children at Pro-Trump Rally

Eggs were thrown at children during a rally for President Donald Trump on Sunday in Wilmington, Delaware.

Delaware State Police said they are investigating the incident in which three men threw raw eggs at rally attendees, hitting three children and three adults, the Delaware News Journal reported.

“The suspects were described as males approximately 20-25 years old and operating a gold or white SUV,” Cpl. Jason Hatchell, a state police spokesman, told the outlet. “There is no other identifying information at this time.”

The attack happened around 1 p.m. near the Crossroads Restaurant on Kirkwood Highway, police said.

The children, ages 5, 7, and 10, and adults, ages 41, 44, and 70, were standing on a concrete wall near the road when they were struck by eggs.

TRENDING: Joe Biden Repeats His Haunting Threat Against Bill of Rights

The event was hosted by GOP U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzke, and in a video posted to Twitter she said “hateful liberals” had driven by and “threw eggs at little children.”

“This is a hate crime right here,” Witzke said. “Just for being conservative, little children getting egged. It’s disgusting.”

Today, in @JoeBiden’s town, a child was egged during our pro-Trump rally by hateful leftists. @DonaldJTrumpJr @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/2LGP0Jsnot — Lauren Witzke for U.S. Senate (@LaurenWitzkeDE) September 14, 2020

Reopen Delaware, an organization committed to ending coronavirus restrictions in the state, shared more images of the incident.

Nobody should ever be put in danger for peacefully exercising his or her First Amendment rights, nor should children ever be targeted at a political rally.

For many years, children were largely seen as off-limits when it comes to politically motivated criticism and attacks. But since President Donald Trump came into office, such courtesy has been thrown out the door.

Even though the president’s youngest son, Barron, is a minor, he has been hit with the vitriol the left throws at anybody associated with the president.

RELATED: Joe Biden Just Voted in Person, Why Can't the Rest of America?

During Trump’s impeachment trial, Stanford Law professor Pamela Karlan commented that “the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.” Although what Karlan was intended to be a joke, she should have never used a young teenager who’s involuntarily in the public eye to make a political point.

Others have gone further: Anti-Trump actor Ron Perlman mocked Barron last year by suggesting he had a girl’s middle name, while MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski implied that Trump is not the boy’s real father.

The incident in Wilmington went beyond harsh words, with hatred of Trump apparently manifesting itself in a physical attack on young children.

Should the people who threw the eggs face criminal prosecution? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (664 Votes) 1% (6 Votes)

It comes on the heels of months of rioting and looting by radical leftists across the nation — with many in the establishment media and Democratic Party downplaying or excusing it.

While civil unrest raged on in U.S. cities throughout August, the Democratic National Convention made no mention of the violence, whereas the Republican National Convention made law and order a major theme of the event.

When polls showed Trump gaining ground on challenger Joe Biden as he took a strong stand against the rioting, the Democratic nominee finally spoke out on the topic.

“Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting. It’s lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted,” Biden said at a speech in Pittsburgh after the RNC in an attempt to play catchup with the Trump campaign.

The former vice president was a little too late to the game, however. Everyone knows that most of the people who find the violence unacceptable will likely be voting Republican this November.

Political civility is a lost art, and the result is that innocent children are falling victim to political extremism.

Police asked anyone with information on the identity of the men who attacked the children in Wilmington to call State Police Troop 6 at (302) 834-2620 or to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333 or online at Delaware.CrimeStoppersWeb.com.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.