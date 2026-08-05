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Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Abdul El-Sayed speaks to supporters at an election-night rally at the Majestic Theatre on Aug. 4, 2026, in Detroit, Michigan.
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Abdul El-Sayed speaks to supporters at an election-night rally at the Majestic Theatre on Aug. 4, 2026, in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

GOP Senate Nominee Mike Rogers Kicks Off Race Against El-Sayed With a Big Swing

 By Randy DeSoto  August 5, 2026 at 1:59pm
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Michigan Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers drew a bright line between himself and Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed on Wednesday, saying the socialist stands for “insanity.”

Rogers described his rival in a statement as not just another liberal, but as an “extremist.”

“Abdul doesn’t represent a vision for the future. He’s leading a movement grounded in ideological fanaticism. His agenda would make our communities less safe and our state less affordable,” the Republican candidate said.

“I spent years hunting terrorists and bringing Osama bin Laden to justice. Never in a million years did I think that I would be running against someone who believes America deserved 9/11,” Rogers added.

The former member of Congress is a U.S. Army veteran, FBI special agent, and past chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Rogers said that El-Sayed “wants to empty prisons and put murderers and sex offenders back on our streets.”

“He pledged his support to the Muslim Brotherhood and campaigns with people who refuse to condemn terrorism.”

El-Sayed, whose family immigrated from Egypt in the late 1970s, campaigned Monday with leftist influencer Hasan Piker, who claimed America deserved 9/11, the New York Post reported.

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According to his website, some of El-Sayed’s policy priorities include opposing voter ID laws like the SAVE America Act,  abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, passing Medicare for All, increasing taxes on those earning over $1 million, and hiking the inheritance tax for estates valued at $1 million or more.

Further, the socialist says on his site, “I understand that the Supreme Court itself has become a major impediment to democracy. The Roberts court has moved to limit voting rights, civil rights, and reproductive rights while expanding Trump’s power.”

“I support Supreme Court reform, including ending the life-time appointments, imposing limited terms, and allowing the same number of appointments for each presidential term.”

In other words, he is looking for ways to change the current ideological makeup of the Supreme Court, clearly to be more amenable to the leftist policies he supports.

Regarding foreign policy, El-Sayed writes, “Right now, our tax dollars and American-made weapons are being used to perpetrate a genocide in Gaza, illegal settlements in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and the attempted annexation of Southern Lebanon.”

“I support an immediate arms embargo on Israel and reject the false differentiation between ‘offensive’ and ‘defensive’ weapons.”

When pressed multiple times by CNN’s Kasie Hunt last month, El-Sayed refused to answer whether Israel should even be a country.

“I’m not going to play this gotcha game whether it has a right to exist,” he said.

El-Sayed added, “The question about whether Israel has a right to exist is actually quite secondary to whether or not they have a right to our tax dollars.”

On Wednesday, President Trump argued El-Sayed’s narrow victory in the Democratic primary bodes well for a Rogers win in November.

“Great news for the Republican Party. El-Sayed, a Communist loser who hates Jews and Israel, is the projected winner in his race with the Socialist. As usual, the Polls were way off on this one,” he posted on Truth Social.

Trump added in another post, “The Radical Left Socialist has a real shot, and don’t discount all of those fake mail-in ballots that will ‘surprisingly’ show up at the last moment. Get ready for another Rigged Election. In November we must VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS, and make Michigan TOO BIG TO RIG.”

The most recent poll has Rogers with a 3 percentage point lead, while another survey has the contest tied.

However, as Trump noted, polling in the Democratic primary race showed El-Sayed up double digits, and he only won by a percentage point over Rep. Haley Stevens.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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