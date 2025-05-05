Share
Commentary
Elon Musk walks on the South Lawn of the White House after returning to Washington, D.C., on April 13.
Commentary
Elon Musk walks on the South Lawn of the White House after returning to Washington, D.C., on April 13. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

GOP Senate Poised to Make Elon Musk's Dream Come True as Dems Face Financial Carnage

 By Randy DeSoto  May 5, 2025 at 12:51pm
Share

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso of Wyoming said Sunday that he and his GOP colleagues are looking to cut $2 trillion in federal spending as part of the so-called “big, beautiful bill.”

That’s certainly something that will bring a smile to Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk, who reported to President Donald Trump last week that his team has found $160 billion in waste, fraud, and abuse in federal outlays that should be rescinded immediately.

Trump chimmed in, adding,  “That number could be doubled and even tripled. A lot of things are being worked on that we don’t quite count yet, because it’s not there.”

So those are again short-term cuts that could happen if Congress passes rescission legislation to return the money to the Treasury.

As far as federal spending over the next 10 years, the Republican-led House narrowly passed a budget resolution last month calling for $1.5 trillion in cuts.

It came following the Senate’s passing a budget resolution that only listed $4 billion in reductions.

However, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said following the House passage of its version, “The Speaker [Mike Johnson] has talked about $1.5 trillion. We have a lot of United States senators who believe that is a minimum. And we’re certainly going to do everything we can to be as aggressive as possible.”

Will GOP lawmakers end up being true to their word and pulling off these huge cuts?

On Sunday, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Barrasso, who serves on the Senate Finance Committee, “Do you believe that you will be able to match what the House has identified — $1.5 trillion in spending cuts? Because so far the Senate has come up with, what with, $3 or 4 billion in spending cuts? Tell us now definitively, do you believe you’ll be able to match the House’s spending cuts?”

“Well, I do,” Barrasso responded. “And, actually, our number’s a little higher than that of what we’d like to get to. The American people know the government is too big; it spends too much. They saw this list of things that have come out, the spending under the bloated budgets of the Biden administration for the last four years that have given us the highest inflation in 40 years.”

The majority whip then noted that he and his fellow Republican senators on the Finance Committee have been working since last summer to identify places to cut federal spending.

“Our aim is $2 trillion. I don’t know that we’re going to get there,” Barrasso said. “We’re going to match whatever the House is able to do. We need to get a bill past the House, past the Senate, and to the president’s desk, so we can make a difference in the lives of the American people and get this country back on track and get more money into their pockets.”

Related:
Trump Pounces as ABC Interviewer Issues 'Legal Note' About DOGE: 'How Do You Know That?'

So both the work of DOGE and the Republican Congress are heading in the right direction in terms of restoring fiscal sanity after years of trillions in deficit spending under President Joe Biden, including last year, which was $1.8 trillion.

Just to give some perspective, in FY 2019, during Trump’s first term, the federal government spent a total of $4.4 trillion, and the deficit was $984 billion.

Last year, under Biden, total spending was $6.8 trillion, in other words, $2.4 trillion more annually. Some of that is population growth — more reaching Social Security and Medicare age, etc. — but a lot of it is just trillions in new federal spending programs such as the American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act, the infrastructure bill, and the CHIPs bill.

Much of this new spending is still ongoing, because the legislation called for multi-year outlays.

If the Republicans whack these programs down so overall government spending is about $5.5 trillion a year, with tariff collections and a growing American economy generating more revenue, a balanced budget becomes a real possibility.

If what Barrasso says regarding $2 trillion in cuts becomes reality, that would be a very good start.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Fact Check: Is the Trump Admin Wanting to Arrest Supreme Court Justices?
Three Illegals Arrested in Horrific Home Invasion/Murder Case - Can You Guess Who Let Them Stay Here?
Just in: Trump Executive Order Slashes and Burns Gain-of-Function Research Around the Globe
GOP Senate Poised to Make Elon Musk's Dream Come True as Dems Face Financial Carnage
With Just 12 Words, Gen Eisenhower Announced the End of WWII in Europe, 80 Years Ago
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation