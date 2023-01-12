GOP Senator Announces He Underwent Major Surgery, On His Way to 'Full Recovery'

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa revealed Wednesday that he had undergone hip surgery, but reported that he was on the mend.

The surgery came one day after Grassley’s staff announced he had injured his hip.

A release from Grassley’s office said the senator “today hurt his hip and will have surgery this week. He is otherwise in good spirits and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Grassley on Wednesday offered his own upbeat assessment.

“My hip surgery today to repair a fracture was very successful. On my way to a full recovery,” he tweeted.

My hip surgery today to repair a fracture was very successful. On my way to a full recovery — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) January 11, 2023

On Monday, Grassley had been at Iowa’s state Capitol to join his grandson, Speaker of the House Pat Grassley, for the state of the 2023 legislative session, according to the Des Moines Register.

Grassley, 89, is the longest-serving active member of the U.S. Senate, according to the Senate’s website. With 42 years in the Senate, he is tied with former Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah as the longest-serving Republican senator in Senate history.

Grassley is sixth overall among the longest-serving senators. The list is topped by former Democratic Sen. Robert Byrd of West Virginia, who served 51 years, five months and 26 days.

Many tweeted their wishes for Grassley to make a full recovery.

Great news Senator Grassley! In no time, in accordance with doctor’s orders 😊, you’ll be back “running” at 4 am. — Dr. Miller-Meeks (@millermeeks) January 11, 2023

Praying for a speedy recovery for my friend @ChuckGrassley. I have no doubt he’ll be back to beating us all in push up competitions very soon! — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 11, 2023

Join me in praying for a speedy recovery for @ChuckGrassley. I know he’ll be back on his 4am running routine in no time! — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) January 11, 2023

Grassley was elected to his eighth term in the Senate in November.

The Iowa Republican has also filed with the Federal Election Commission that he plans to be a candidate in 2028. The filing, dated Nov. 16, 2022, serves to designate the committees that will be in charge of raising money.

Grassley is the second-oldest member of the Senate. Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California is three months older than Grassley and will turn 90 in June, according to the website oldest.org. Grassley will not hit 90 until September.

According to NBC, the average age is 63.9 years in the Senate and 57.5 years in the House. The report noted that over the past 40 years, as the median age in America has increased by nine years, the average age in the Senate has risen by about 12 years and that of the House by about nine years.

