GOP Senator Backing Gun Control Gets Nasty Surprise While Taking the Stage in Front of Angry Republicans

Texas Republicans are letting their senator know they don’t approve of red flag laws.

Sen. John Cornyn was met with a negative reception when he spoke at the Texas Republican Party’s convention in Houston this weekend.

The convention hall filled with loud boos when Cornyn took the stage, with Texas Republicans letting their feelings known on his gun legislation.

Very loud boos for John Cornyn as he takes the stage at the @TexasGOP convention. Cornyn has faced opposition within the party for working with Democrats on a gun package after the shooting in Uvalde. pic.twitter.com/0VSd95Rt29 — Eric Neugeboren (@eric_neugeboren) June 17, 2022

Texas Republicans chanted over Cornyn during his speech, and booed him once again when he finished.

US Sen John Cornyn gets viciously booed during much of his speech here at the Republican Party of Texas Convention. Here’s his closing remarks and the cascade of boos. pic.twitter.com/m2Hua9WdrV — Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) June 17, 2022

A gun control bill Cornyn is negotiating with Senate Democrats would provide funding to states to create their own red flag laws to seize the firearms of private citizens deemed a danger by a judge.

Eleven Republican Senators reportedly support the draft proposal, including Cornyn and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

This GOP support would give the legislation the support it needs to pass the Senate’s filibuster.

It’s expected that the House and President Joe Biden would rush to codify any new gun control legislation.

But negotiations on the bill hit a snag earlier this week, with Democrats pushing for a provision that would bar the spouses of individuals convicted of domestic violence from owning guns.

Red flag laws provide a means for local authorities to confiscate firearms from citizens without a criminal conviction. They vary by state, but usually outline a process for a gun owner’s friends or family members to petition a judge to confiscate his or her weapons.

Red flag petitioners usually have to demonstrate that a gun owner poses a danger to themselves or others to a judge’s satisfaction.

The law would also place more scrutiny on the juvenile mental health and criminal records of potential gun buyers under the age of 21.

The bill would also appropriate funding for mental health treatment and increased school security.

