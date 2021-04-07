Republican Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso said the Biden administration told him and his colleagues to delete photos they took while visiting the southern border.

In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” this weekend, Barrasso detailed what officials allegedly told him and other lawmakers while touring the border on March 26.

“You’ve seen the video coming out of all of these kids crammed together under the foil blankets, huddling together,” he said.

“We were told to delete the pictures. No one did.”

“They are crammed in like sardines, and this is what the Biden administration is trying to hide from the American public, which is why we took video and the Biden administration tried to stop us,” Barrasso said.

United States Customs and Border Protection is currently overwhelmed with migrants coming across the southern border, particularly unaccompanied minors.

Between people coming in large groups and tight quarters, there is a coronavirus positivity rate of around 6 percent, according to The Hill, with it being as high as 10 percent in some facilities, according to Newsweek.

Similar to the lawmakers who went to the border with Barrasso, journalists have also been fighting to get increased access to the border to find out what is truly happening.

Should the public have access to pictures from border facilities?

While the crisis still rages on, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas made a surprising suggestion that the administration may resume construction on the border wall, which former President Donald Trump touted as a way to deter illegal immigration.

“[President Biden] has communicated quite clearly his decision that the emergency that triggered the devotion of DOD funds to the construction of the border wall is ended,” Mayorkas said, according to The Washington Times.

“But that leaves room to make decisions as the administration, as part of the administration, in particular areas of the wall that need renovation, particular projects that need to be finished.”

A border wall is the physical embodiment of @realDonaldTrump’s inability to develop effective immigration policy. His use of Department of Defense funds for the wall is a phony answer to the real challenges we face—and he knows it. https://t.co/JAhysdhNd8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 27, 2019

Unaccompanied children used as pawns. Human traffickers making $14mil a day. Drug smugglers emboldened. This is the heartbreaking reality created by Biden border policies. And our cameras had exclusive access to capture it all. — Border Crisis // Episode 2 Streaming now. pic.twitter.com/seqkEkpaK1 — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) April 1, 2021

The administration seems to be aware they made a mistake by reversing Trump’s border policies, but do not appear fully ready to own up to it.

And if the administration did attempt to censor Barrasso and other Senate Republicans, they were only admitting their defeat.

Americans have the right to be informed about what is happening at the border, and the administration would rather be a gatekeeper to avoid a public relations disaster than a gateway to discovering new solutions.

