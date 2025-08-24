Share
GOP Senator Has a Blunt Question for the NFL Over Hiring of Effeminate Male Cheerleaders, Asks 'What the H*** Are You Doing?'

 By Johnathan Jones  August 24, 2025 at 3:00am
Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama blasted the NFL and the Minnesota Vikings after the franchise prominently featured two effeminate male cheerleaders on its official channels this month.

The Vikings promoted Louie and Blaize as part of their 2025 and 2026 cheerleading squad.

The flamboyant men are featured in team photos and on affiliated social media accounts.

Tuberville, a former college football coach, said the NFL is destroying masculinity in men’s sports.

He made the remarks during an interview on OutKick’s “Hot Mic w/ Hutton & Withrow.”

“I would like to ask the ownership of the NFL and the commissioner, what the hell are you doing?” Tuberville said.

He added, “If you’re going to be woke and you’re going to try to take the men out of men’s sports, is what they’re doing. They’re trying to take gender and say, ‘OK we’re going to make it more about gender than we are about masculinity.’ Then you’re going to have a huge problem.”

The Vikings’ inclusion of Louie and Blaize goes further than previous uses of male cheerleaders in the league.

Men have occasionally appeared in support roles on football sidelines, typically for stunts and lifts.

This time, however, the Vikings promoted them as central performers.

 

Fans say the franchise is ignoring them by elevating wokeness, and some fans have vowed to walk away from the team.

The backlash follows a broader cultural debate over corporations — such as Cracker Barrel — forcing leftism on consumers who have spoken pretty clearly on the matter.

Many fans and consumers have shown that they want a return to traditional values. Brands that moved away from woke messaging have been rewarded.

American Eagle, for example, saw strong support for featuring actress Sydney Sweeney in its campaigns.

Tuberville coached at Auburn, Cincinnati, and Texas Tech.

